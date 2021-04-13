Wendell Carter Jr. with a dunk vs the San Antonio Spurs
Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest on Monday after winning a defamation lawsuit against former major league player Paul Lo Duca. Judge John Kelley of Manhattan (N.Y.) Supreme Court rendered the decision. Lo Duca had said on "The Favorites" podcast on the Action Network in April 2019 that West had once agreed to give Lo Duca's New York Mets teammate Billy Wagner a bigger strike zone in exchange for use of the pitcher's vintage car.
The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney. Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Clowney visited the Browns on March 24, and NFL Network reported on Monday that he'll return to Cleveland's headquarters Wednesday — a visit that could include a physical that may lead to a contract agreement.
Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib
A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.
Even after trading for Sam Darnold, the Panthers say they're still looking at QBs.
Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.
Darren Till was a touch frustrated watching Marvin Vettori cruise to a victory at UFC on ABC 2.
This is looking like a year to bet underdogs.
"This historical Masters win will impact the entire golf world."
Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference. John Wall, who sat out Friday's 126-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to pace the Rockets with 30 points.
Quarterbacks are always overdrafted, leading to an interesting prop at BetMGM.
It's believed to be the first 21K perfect game.
Use our fight booking wire throughout the week to keep tabs on all the latest matchups in the UFC, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship and more.
Hideki Matsuyama cut a solitary figure as he walked alone to the clubhouse to sign his card after winning the Masters on Sunday, even if all of Japan was with him in spirit. After exchanging hugs beside the 18th green with his small entourage, a stoic Matsuyama was left to himself to sign his scorecard and prepare for a new life that will never be the same after becoming the first Masters champion from Asia. Even before the winning putt dropped the notion was already being raised, by three-times Masters champion Nick Faldo, that Matsuyama could be chosen to light the cauldron at the Olympics opening ceremony in the Japan National Stadium on July 23.
There have been few causes for celebration this season for the Ottawa Senators, who sit at the bottom of the North Division standings. Connor Brown's franchise-record goal-scoring run is an exception. When the Senators host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Brown will look to extend his seven-game goal spree for a Senators team that is slogging through a four-game losing skid and have just one win in their last seven games (1-5-1).
The long awaited Byron Buxton breakout season may finally be here. Fred Zinkie explores that and more from the weekend's action.
Julian Edelman doesn't warrant a Hall of Fame conversation, much less enshrinement.
Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.