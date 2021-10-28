Wendell Carter Jr. with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

NBA.com

Led by Miles Bridges 31 points and six rebounds, the Hornets defeated the Magic, 120-111. Gordon Hayward (24 points, five rebounds, five assists) and LaMelo Ball (seven points, six rebounds, three assists) added 31 points for the Hornets, while Cole Anthony tallied a team-high 24 points, along with five rebounds and six assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Magic fall to 1-4.