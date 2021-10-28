Wendell Carter Jr. with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 10/27/2021
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 10/27/2021
Led by Miles Bridges 31 points and six rebounds, the Hornets defeated the Magic, 120-111. Gordon Hayward (24 points, five rebounds, five assists) and LaMelo Ball (seven points, six rebounds, three assists) added 31 points for the Hornets, while Cole Anthony tallied a team-high 24 points, along with five rebounds and six assists for the Magic in the losing effort. The Hornets improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Magic fall to 1-4.
Nets head coach Steve Nash reflected on Spencer Dinwiddie's final season with Brooklyn ahead of Monday's game against the Wizards.
Former manager Ozzie Guillen led the White Sox to their last World Series.
Count Tyrese Haliburton among those impressed by the start of Pacers rookie Chris Duarte this season.
The three-point shot has never been more popular in the NBA, but veteran forward Markieff Morris is fine with taking fewer of them.
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson speaks on the Ben Simmons situation with the team.
James Harden: "A foul is a foul no matter what league it is.”
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooked, Darius Bazley found his rhythm and Russell Westbrook got ejected as the Thunder tied the franchise mark for biggest comeback victory.
Matt Brooks: James Harden: "As much as I want to get back to 30s and 40s points, I can't do that. As much as I want to, as much as I would love to, I didn't have any opportunities to play pickup. It was all rehab." Source: Twitter What's the buzz on ...
Kevon Looney has a lot of love for Steve Kerr.
Stephen A. Smith likes the Warriors' chances this season.
After leading at halftime, the Brooklyn Nets couldn't get much offense going in the second half and fell to Miami, 106-93.
The NBA's three remaining undefeated teams are all in the top 10.
There might not be a flurry of activity, but there's one huge name — and a few decent-sized names — who could be moved.
After a relatively quiet three games, Andrew Wiggins turned up the aggression Tuesday night and the victorious Warriors are glad he did.
The Kings were reluctant to trade Harrison Barnes and tank.
As one of the nation’s top-10 prospects in his class, Patrick Baldwin could have signed with just about any college basketball program in the country. He opted to stay home and play for his father at Milwaukee, instantly making the Horizon League school one of the nation’s more interesting stories this season. “In the end, it was mostly just the thought of playing for my dad was super-intriguing,” Baldwin said.
Joel Quenneville shouldn't have been anywhere near the Panthers' bench on Wednesday.