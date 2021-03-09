Wendell Carter Jr.

Aljamain Sterling has snapped back at anyone accusing him of overselling Petr Yan's illegal knee at UFC 259 to win the bantamweight title.
Blake Griffin is joining the collection of stars in Brooklyn. The six-time All-Star agreed to sign with the Nets, a person with knowledge of the details said Sunday. Griffin became a free agent Friday when he completed a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons.
Yan committed one of the most egregious fouls in UFC history on Saturday when he kneed Sterling in the face late in the fourth round of their title fight while Sterling’s knee was on the canvas.
Glover Teixeira might be waiting around a while before challenging Jan Blachowicz for the UFC light heavyweight title.
Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.
Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.
Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.
Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.
Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight.
Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.
The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.
Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.
James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.
Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.
Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.
The recruiting process can never start early enough.
There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.
Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya.
Lurie is reportedly all in on finding out what he has in Hurts regardless of what his football people think.