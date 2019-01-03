Wendell Carter agrees with Jim Boylen benching him: 'I would've taken myself out' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's Year 2 of the Bulls' rebuild, and for a team now sitting at 10-27 player progression is not only Jim Boylen's most important responsibility, it's his only one. The Bulls need to see what they have on a roster that appears to have its foundation set but little else to complement it. But on Wednesday night Jim Boylen decided to send a message to the youngest piece of that foundation, playing Wendell Carter Jr. just 13 minutes and benching him for the final 21 minutes.

There wasn't any real need for Carter to play much, as the lifeless Bulls trailed by double digits most of the evening in an eventual 112-84 loss. But Carter also could have gained some valuable experience late in the game, especially with fellow rookie center Mo Bamba on the floor for the entire fourth quarter.

"Sometimes you learn by sitting, too," Boylen said after the game. "He sees what's going on in the game. Maybe you have some introspection, maybe you realize ‘I've got to play my minutes better when I'm out there.'"

Whether the benching was the right call or not, Boylen's assessment of his 19-year-old rookie was correct. Carter was invisible against Nikola Vucevic, tallying just one rebound and three fouls in his 13 minutes and 28 seconds on the floor. He missed all five shots, didn't record a block and committed an offensive foul early in the third quarter that ended his night. He was a team-worst -21.

So it wasn't a surprise that he agreed with Boylen.

"I just wasn't affecting the game in any way. I wasn't playing the best defense, I wasn't making any shots, I wasn't rebounding the ball well. So that's what I struggled with," he said. "I don't feel like I brought it tonight and I couldn't get into a good groove. So I would've taken myself out."

It was a direct and mature response that shouldn't be and isn't surprising at this point. Though he didn't play like it Wednesday, Carter has proved to have a veteran savvy about himself both on the floor and in front of cameras. What could have become a headline for all the wrong reasons became a rookie trying to play his way out of the worst game of his career.

Carter hasn't shied away from competition in the past. His NBA career began with a matchup against Anthony Davis in the preseason, and his first week in the NBA regular season pitted him with Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond and DeAndre Jordan. Carter had faced Vucevic twice in the last three weeks, but for whatever reason wasn't able to get it going against the likely All-Star, who finished with an easy 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes.

"I didn't come out with the correct edge for myself," Carter said. "I felt like I wasn't playing well and it's just what happened. It's nothing that's really bothering me. I don't feel like it was the reason we lost or anything like that. I've just got to bring out a better edge every time we play and I kind of feel like it's my fault."

Wednesday's hiccup was exactly that: a small bump in the road in what's otherwise been a promising rookie season. Even though his numbers have been down under Boylen, he had averaged 12 points on 59 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over his last five games. He's beginning to find a rhythm alongside Lauri Markkanen and is taking on a larger role as Boylen's Bulls offense plays more through the low and high posts.

He's progressed on-court and the hope for Boylen is that his rookie found some growth off it Wednesday, watching as the Bulls defense allowed the Magic to shoot 58 percent and tally 112 points.

So what did Carter learn?

"Just not letting it happen again, just playing better," he said. "Not so much scoring but just being a force in some kind of way. If it's setting great picks for my teammates to get open or rebounding the ball with a lot of effort, just finding some way to affect the game. Once I do those things everything will start to come to me, my shot will start falling, things like that."