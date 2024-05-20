Wenatchee runner is back-to-back winner of Olympia’s Capital City Marathon

Nathan Bay of Wenatchee, who won the Capital City Marathon in 2023, ran it again on Sunday and crossed the finish line in the same position, according to the race director and race results.

The female winner was Julia Harrison of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Capital City Marathon, which has been staged since 1982, attracted a total of 2,375 runners, according to race director Sally Elliott.

The event consists of four races: the marathon, a half-marathon, a five mile race and a kids’ run. More than 900 took part in the half-marathon, 700 in the five-mile race, 396 in the kids’ run and 352 in the marathon, she said.

This year also marked the 40th anniversary of U.S. Women’s Olympic Marathon Trials, which were held in Olympia in May 1984. The marathon was run in July of that year, according to the Capital City Marathon website.

Winners and results

Marathon

▪ Men: Nathan Bay, Wenatchee, 2:39:42.82

▪ Women: Julia Harrison, Minneapolis, 3:12:03.05

▪ Non-binary: Jude Knife, Tacoma, 5:43:47.89

Half marathon

▪ Men: Nathan Richards, Seattle, 1:10:28.08

▪ Women: Makena Graves, Olympia, 1:32:05.71





▪ Non-binary: Timothy Pollard, Seattle, 1:33:41.25

Five mile

▪ Men: Paul Smith, Olympia, 28:57.28

▪ Women: Brooke Thompson, Montesano, 33:54.92





▪ Non-binary: Jared Shorten, Olympia, 33:29.15

For more race results, go here.