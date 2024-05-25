'Wembley is one of the best stages' - Rutter

[Getty Images]

Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter says his team are doing "everything to be ready" for the Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the Frenchman said: "I feel excited for the team because it could be a game you might never play again in your life.

"It is going to be crazy for the team and for the club.

"Wembley is one of the best stages so you have to enjoy it. It is very exciting for every player to play there. Everybody knows Wembley.

"We have tried to train good and tactically find a way to play better. It is important to be fresh because it is our last game.

"We have to do everything to be ready. That comes down to nutrition and sleep too.

"It could be the best game for my family and for them to watch me is special. They do not come [to watch] often so it will be nice."

