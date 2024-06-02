Wembley chaos: Borussia Dortmund Ultras ignored FA warnings over pyro displays

There was widespread use of flares from Dortmund fans - Getty Images/Mateusz Slodkowski

Borussia Dortmund Ultras ignored direct demands from Wembley chiefs who met them ahead of the Champions League final in a vain effort to stop any pyrotechnics stunts.

On a busy night for security and police, pitch invaders were also arrested and dozens of ticketless fans were foiled in their attempts to break in. Those involved in the security process, which had been beefed up since widespread fan disorder at Euro 2020, insist the operation had been robust.

The main concern from Uefa’s perspective will be the widespread use of flares from Dortmund fans into the second half which sent smoke billowing across the pitch.

However, governing body sources say the Football Association is unlikely to face any charge. The FA had strongly urged representatives from Dortmund’s Ultras groups to avoid any such stunts at Wembley during meetings ahead of the fixture, several sources confirm. Time-consuming full-body searches were then ruled out as an option on the night following various assessments.

Clubs are often charged by Uefa over the use of pyrotechnics in Europe, and there have been warnings of their increasing presence at Premier League fixtures in recent seasons.

But Uefa is understood to have told the FA privately it was happy with Wembley security, overall. Stakes had been high for the stadium, hosting its biggest event the chaos in 2021. A total of £5 million had been directly invested by the governing body, which played a major part in foiling copycat attempts by ticketless fans to break in on Saturday night.

“Our enhanced security operations ensured that these incidents were dealt with robustly and swiftly,” a Wembley spokesperson said. “These attempts to get into the stadium without tickets were not successful and the new outer perimeter system at Wembley worked.

“We would like to thank the police and stewards for their assistance in deterring the mindless actions of a small minority. The vast majority of fans who attended the game had a great experience in the stadium and in London.”

Wembley officials also said they “strongly condemn” the pitch invaders who came on to the field just moments into Real Madrid’s eventual 2-0 victory over Dortmund.

One individual was able to run onto the pitch and approach Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior for selfies while another two fans, also wearing T-shirts with the name ‘Mellstroy’, came onto the Wembley turf. Mellstroy is the name of a Russian blogger who had reportedly offered £300,000 to any fan who came onto the pitch with his name on.

The Metropolitan Police announced after the match that a total of 53 arrests were made at Wembley and said they had foiled a number of attempts to gain access to the stadium without tickets.

A statement from Commander Louise Puddefoot, who led the policing operation, read: “We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff.

“Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley – five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security.

“Videos shared online showing groups running into entrances do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance.”

Improved stadium measures since Euro 2020 include extra CCTV, reinforced doors, more fencing and a new “Zone X” control room.

Chris Bryant, the FA’s director of tournaments and events, recognised “a lot of people” would be thinking of 2021 ahead of the match as he promised such scenes will be avoided this time.

An independent review by Baroness Casey identified more than 20 “near-misses” that could have resulted in serious injury or death as a result of ticketless individuals trying to gain entry, and in some cases succeeding, for the England vs Italy match in July 2021.

