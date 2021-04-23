Wembley awarded extra game at Euro 2020 in boost to England

A general view of Wembley Stadium (PA)

Wembley will now host an extra Euro 2020 match raising the possibility that England may now only leave the country once during this summer’s tournament.

Uefa confirmed that both Dublin and Bilbao had been stripped of their hosting rights with both cities unable to guarantee spectators would be able to attend matches in June and July’s competition.

Dublin’s group-stage matches have been reassigned to St Petersburg while their last-16 game, which England could play in, will now be moved to London.

The Three Lions’s first four games could now be at Wembley - should they win Group D - with the only game abroad a possible quarter-final in Rome.

Bilbao’s games have been switched Seville while Munich, the only other venue yet to commit to their plans, have confirmed they plan to host 14,500 supporters at the four matches they are hosting.

The decision means Wembley will now host eight matches - three group games, two last-16 ties, the semis and the final. St Petersburg now has seven matches.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said: “We have been working diligently with the host associations and local authorities to ensure a safe and festive environment at the games and I am really pleased that we are able to welcome spectators at all matches for a celebration of national team football across the continent.”

Ceferin added: “Uefa wishes to express its appreciation and gratitude to the cities of Bilbao and Dublin - both of which are considered as good venues to host future Uefa events - the national and regional governments of Spain and the Republic of Ireland, and all local stakeholders for their dedication, professionalism and efforts over the past years.

“Uefa would also like to thank the Football Association of Ireland and its dedicated staff for their excellent collaboration and hard work, and is looking forward to continuing to work with the remaining 11 host associations in delivering EURO 2020 matches.”

Uefa say tickets for matches in Bilbao and Dublin would be cancelled and refunded, and those ticket buyers will receive priority access to tickets in the reassigned venues.

Story continues

Read More

When does Euro 2020 start, what are the groups and when is the final?

England Euro 2020 fixtures, group, venues and route to the final

Euro 2020 groups: Group D teams, fixtures and tournament venues