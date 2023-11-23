Wembley arch unlikely to be lit in support of campaigns or events in future

The Wembley arch is unlikely to be lit in support of campaigns and causes or to mark tragic events in the future.

The Football Association faced criticism last month – including from the Cabinet minister responsible for sport – after a decision was taken not to light the arch in the colours of the Israeli flag following attacks on its citizens by Hamas militants.

The Israeli government has said 1,200 people were killed in the attacks.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said last month that his organisation was reviewing its approach to lighting the arch (Aaron Chown/PA)

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said on October 19 that his organisation would review its approach to lighting the arch, and the PA news agency understands it is now unlikely to be lit in future except for matters directly related to Wembley’s purpose as a sport and entertainment venue.

It is understood this will also mean the arch is not lit in relation to inclusion and diversity matters, such as being lit up in rainbow colours to support the LGBTQ+ community.

However, the FA still intends to use the power of the sport to support a range of campaigns and causes in other, meaningful ways.

The arch could still be lit in other exceptional circumstances, such as the death of the monarch or an England footballer.

Bullingham said last month: “This week has made us question whether we should light the arch and when, and we’ll be reviewing that in the coming weeks.

“I recognise that our decision caused hurt to the Jewish community, who felt that we should have lit the arch and that we should have shown stronger support for them.

I am extremely disappointed by the FA’s decision not to light up the Wembley Stadium arch following last weekend’s horrific terrorist attacks in Israel, and have made my views clear to the FA. — Lucy Frazer (@lucyfrazermp) October 12, 2023

“This was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make and the last thing we ever wanted to do in this situation was to add to the hurt.”

The FA was heavily criticised by a number of Jewish community groups, while Rabbi Alex Goldberg resigned from an FA faith in football group over its response.

The governing body was also criticised by Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said on Thursday: “We think it’s disappointing that the FA chose not to light up the Wembley arch out of respect to those who lost their lives in the October 7 terrorist attack. As we said at the time, this was something that they had done before for attacks in other countries.

“This is a decision for them, but we are very clear that there is no room for equivocation when it comes to terrorism. We think it’s right to call it out for what it is and to stand by those affected.

“Doing that, lighting up the Wembley arch, was a way of expressing solidarity and it’s disappointing they won’t be taking that forward.”

Meanwhile, Wasim Haq has resigned from the FA Council.

This morning I have resigned from The FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community. This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled. I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities. Pls read ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lqXUU5lDdQ — Wasim Haq 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@wasim_haq) November 23, 2023

The FA had suspended Haq over a social media post in which he said Adolf Hitler “would be proud” of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Haq posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This morning I have resigned from The FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community.

“This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled. I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities.”

Haq attached the resignation letter he had sent to FA chair Debbie Hewitt.

An FA spokesperson said: “We accept Wasim Haq’s resignation from his role on the FA Council with immediate effect. We also reiterate our stance that football is about unity and not division and we welcome his apology to the Jewish community for the unacceptable comments that he made on social media.”

Haq has also resigned from his position as a director of England Golf, a spokesperson for the organisation confirmed.