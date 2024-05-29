Wembley 99: What’s coming up to celebrate 25th anniversary

Thursday marks 25 years since our famous 1999 Second Division Play-Off Final triumph.

And we have lots of content coming your way on the anniversary to celebrate the milestone moment.

There have been many vital matches in the history of Manchester City but when it comes to the most important, it’s hard to look past this Wembley showpiece against Gillingham.

When you think of our modern day Centurions, Fourmidables, Treble Winners, Champions of the World and History Makers, it’s almost inconceivable to think that a quarter of a century ago, we were struggling in the third tier of English football.

But the revival began this day in possibly the most dramatic victory in our 130 years as a football club, alongside Sergio Aguero’s memorable title-winning goal in 2012.

We were 2-0 down to the Gills, playing their first-ever match at the national stadium, heading into the final stages.

But Kevin Horlock scored late on followed by Paul Dickov’s last-gasp leveller in stoppage time and Joe Royle’s men eventually won on penalties thanks to the goalkeeping heroics of Nicky Weaver in the shoot-out.

It started the climb back to the upper echelons and we’ve not looked back since.

On Thursday from 08:00 (UK), you can enjoy:

-David Bernstein interview

Our former chairman tells us just how important that 1999 game was

-Untold Stories

In-depth feature as we hear from a host of personalities involved in the Wembley clash, including referee Mark Halsey and opposition manager Tony Pulis

-May the Best Man Win

City’s goalscorer Paul Dickov and Gillingham’s goalkeeper Vince Bartram talk about their friendship off the field and their emotions on facing each other this day at Wembley

-The Play-Off Final: Pure Theatre…

Reliving the 99 showpiece via a special video feature including soundbites from some of the key City stars on the day

-Morrison's Mates

Captain Andy Morrison gives his verdict on every member of the 99 squad

-Classic Highlights

Rewatch the best bits of the 1999 Play-Off Final

-Full-Match Replay

Party like it’s 99 and enjoy the full 90 minutes all over again

-City Magazine

Check out a 99 special edition of the popular online publication

-Fighting Till the End

Resurfacing a fantastic feature as we spoke to every member of the 99 City team

-20 things you didn’t know

Working alongside sports analytics company, Opta, we bring you a host of interesting stats surrounding the 99 final

-24/25

Special video montage highlighting that we’ve won 24 trophies in the 25 years since this game as we now head into the 24/25 season