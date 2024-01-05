Wembanyama, what?!?! Watch his behind-the-back into poster and-1 dunk

Milwaukee Bucks v San Antonio Spurs

I don't know how good Victor Wembanyama is going to be in five years, or 10, but Thursday night gives me hope:

On his 20th birthday he went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 27 with nine rebounds and five blocks, and did this: A behind-the-back move in transition into a and-1 poster dunk.

OH MY GOODNESS WEMBY



Bucks-Spurs on TNT

What are we doing?

Wembanyama wasn't done — he had a critical block of Antetokounmpo down the stretch that kept the Spurs chances alive.

Wemby rejection preserves the 3-point deficit!



Spurs have the ball down 3 with 16.5 seconds remaining on TNT

To be fair, Antetokounmpo got his — 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists — and looked every bit the MVP candidate in leading the Bucks to a win. He and Wembanyama made this game so much fun to watch (Damian Lillard chipping in 25 and Devin Vassell scoring 34 helped, too).

Two of the NBA's unique talents went toe-to-toe with rim-rattling dunks, big-time swats and down-to-the-wire buckets as the Bucks pulled out the W in a THRILLER.



Giannis: 44 PTS (19-28 FGM), 14 REB, 7 AST

Giannis: 44 PTS (19-28 FGM), 14 REB, 7 AST

Wemby: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 5 BLK

Milwaukee got the win, 125-121. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Spurs and Wembanyama are getting better nightly and that's all this season was about in San Antonio.