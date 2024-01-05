Advertisement

Wembanyama, what?!?! Watch his behind-the-back into poster and-1 dunk

Milwaukee Bucks v San Antonio Spurs
I don't know how good Victor Wembanyama is going to be in five years, or 10, but Thursday night gives me hope:

On his 20th birthday he went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 27 with nine rebounds and five blocks, and did this: A behind-the-back move in transition into a and-1 poster dunk.

What are we doing?

Wembanyama wasn't done — he had a critical block of Antetokounmpo down the stretch that kept the Spurs chances alive.

To be fair, Antetokounmpo got his — 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists — and looked every bit the MVP candidate in leading the Bucks to a win. He and Wembanyama made this game so much fun to watch (Damian Lillard chipping in 25 and Devin Vassell scoring 34 helped, too).

Milwaukee got the win, 125-121. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Spurs and Wembanyama are getting better nightly and that's all this season was about in San Antonio.