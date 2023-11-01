Advertisement
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83

Wembanyama as Slenderman and the rest of the best NBA Halloween costumes

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns
The best Halloween costumes are ones that play off a person's personality or a physical trait. Victor Wembanyama gets that.

Wembanyama walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix as Slenderman and it was perfect.

Here are some of the other best NBA player costumes on Halloween, including DeAndre Jordan as Taylor Swift.