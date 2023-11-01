Wembanyama as Slenderman and the rest of the best NBA Halloween costumes

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns

The best Halloween costumes are ones that play off a person's personality or a physical trait. Victor Wembanyama gets that.

Wembanyama walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix as Slenderman and it was perfect.

Here are some of the other best NBA player costumes on Halloween, including DeAndre Jordan as Taylor Swift.

Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.



Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023