Wembanyama as Slenderman and the rest of the best NBA Halloween costumes
The best Halloween costumes are ones that play off a person's personality or a physical trait. Victor Wembanyama gets that.
Wembanyama walked into the Footprint Center in Phoenix as Slenderman and it was perfect.
Guess who https://t.co/gSji5d5fG1 pic.twitter.com/AX75clmWe0
— NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2023
Here are some of the other best NBA player costumes on Halloween, including DeAndre Jordan as Taylor Swift.
Cherry lips, crystal skies pic.twitter.com/qahkLMcUlq
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 31, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo just did his full media availability with an Incredible Hulk mask on his face.
Remained earnest and serious throughout the entire session. pic.twitter.com/qa7URaQFS1
— Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 31, 2023
Shaq is Emo Jimmy for Halloween pic.twitter.com/X6sVyiNb3d
— NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 31, 2023
Where’s Paul doe? pic.twitter.com/HfK4K5k7Z2
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 1, 2023
Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/tMKqgZMOUL
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023
happy early Halloween from @treymurphy pic.twitter.com/5CbsqRFLML
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023