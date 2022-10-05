Wembanyama scores 37 Scoot Henderson 28, both make case to go No.1

The NBA league office hates tanking — the action, the word, the mere suggestion of it.

But there is going to be some serious tanking in the NBA this season, and anybody who Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson game Tuesday (also known as the G-league Ignite vs. Metropolitans 92 from France — knows exactly why.

What. A. Show.

Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, showed why he’s ranked so high. He finished the game with 37 points, hitting 7-of-11 from 3, with five blocks.

Scoot Henderson, expected to go No.2 in that draft, had 28 points, nine assists, and five rebounds.

Scoot Henderson has BIG TIME GAME! ⚡️ 28 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST pic.twitter.com/UZ0RiMznWs — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2022

Ja Morant was impressed.

these young bulls the goods .. they going at it early lol — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 5, 2022

There was a lot for fans and scouts to be impressed with.

For all his shooting an offensive game, Wembanyama was just as impressive on defense. His length and mobility forces players to change their driving angles to the rim. He also showed a fearlessness in going after the big block.

WEMBANYAMA BLOCKED SCOOT AT THE RIM 🚫 pic.twitter.com/6ZCViEpoNT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2022

Henderson showed high-level athleticism and an ability to get to the rim at will, but he also set up teammates and showed off an improving shot. Henderson is a dynamic athlete and a season playing against the men of the G League is only going to sharpen his skills.

Henderson made his case Tuesday to be the No.1 pick — scouts say he has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone point guard, a top-10 player in the league, and he looked it in this game. He showed no fear, even going at Wembanyama a few times.

However, Wembanyama will go No.1 because he just breaks the mold, there is nobody like him. Anywhere. He looks like a generational talent, even if there is some work to do to realize it. Wembanyama started to show that Tuesday night.

These two teams face off again on Thursday night in Henderson, Nevada.

