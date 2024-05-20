Wembanyama, Holmgren headline NBA All-Rookie teams

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

Unsurprisingly, two big men who could be rivals for a decade headline the 2024 All-Rookie Teams.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren were the top two vote-getters for Rookie of the Year so it's no surprise they are at the top of the NBA's All-Rookie Teams — they were the only two unanimous First Team choices. Here is who made the teams based on a vote of select media members:

NBA All-Rookie Teams

All-Rookie First Team

Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat)

Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors)

All-Rookie Second Team

Dereck Lively II (Dallas Mavericks)

Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets)

Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)

Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City)

GG Jackson II (Memphis Grizzlies)

A few thoughts on the team:

• The guy with a snub complaint is the Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was starting for his team by the end of the season but ended up just one vote back of Jackson for the final spot on the second team. Jackson-Davis actually had more total votes (42-38) but because Jackson had five first-team votes (worth two points) he ended up with more total points. Behind him were Ausar Thompson of the Pistons and Scoot Henderson of the Trail Blazers. Here are the full voting results (again, from a pool of 99 select media members):

The complete voting results for the 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Rookie Team: pic.twitter.com/XNBPruS5FO — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 20, 2024

• Earlier in the season the Mavericks' Lively looked like the guy headed for the fifth spot on the first team, and in the playoff series against the Thunder you saw why. However, after the All-Star break Lively's role shrunk in Dallas (after they traded for Daniel Gafford) while Podziemski's role with the Warriors kept growing. That got the Warriors rookie onto the first team.

• Before the season started, it would have seemed impossible for No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson to miss these teams, but he struggled for much of the season and faded down what is a pretty deep rookie class. Henderson's play improved toward the end of the season but it wasn't enough in voters' minds to get him on the team.

• Jackson was the only player drafted in the second round to make an All-Rookie team.