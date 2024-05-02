Advertisement

Wembanyama coming to Paris as San Antonio Spurs to face Indiana Pacers in two NBA games next January

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score with guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score with guard Devonte' Graham (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Friday, April 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes a pass against Milwaukee Bucks' Jae Crowder (99) and Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes a pass against Milwaukee Bucks' Jae Crowder (99) and Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton shoots during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton shoots during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
  • San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama throws a small basketball with his signature into the stands after an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in San Antonio. Wembanyama did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
    San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama throws a small basketball with his signature into the stands after an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in San Antonio. Wembanyama did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
  • Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton reacts after hitting a 3-point shot during the second half of Game 4 of the first round NBA playoff basketball series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will return to Paris, he hopes as an Olympic champion, when the San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers in two regular-season NBA games early next year.

The NBA announced Thursday that the teams will play on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25, marking the first time two regular-season games will be held in Paris in the same season.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, when the 7-foot-4 Frenchman joined the Spurs from Paris-based team Boulogne-Levallois.

The Spurs are returning to Paris for the first time since 2006, when another Frenchman, Tony Parker, starred for the team as a point guard.

The Pacers are playing their first games in France.

Before that, Wembanyama is expected be one of the stars at the Paris Olympics, where France hopes to win the gold medal for the first time after losing in the final to the United States in Tokyo.

The NBA staged its third regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11 when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-102.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games