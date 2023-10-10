Wembanyama (20 points), Holmgren (21) put on show in preseason debut

It's just the first preseason game... but daaaaaaaammmmnnnn.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and his Thunder counterpart Chet Holmgren put on a show on Monday night, looking every bit like guys who could be fighting it out for Rookie of the Year.

BIG-TIME BIGS.

FROM THE JUMP.



Wemby and Chet put on a SHOW in their #NBAPreseason debuts!@wemby: 20 PTS, 5 REB@ChetHolmgren: 21 PTS, 9 REB, W pic.twitter.com/hTalQzxGJG — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

Wembanyama made a few plays that there is no way a 7'4" guy should be able to make — like a spin move to an up-and-under — and on another drive he flexed after dunking on Holmgren and getting the and-1.

The spin.

The off-hand scoop.



This isn't normal



Wemby has 18 points in the first half of his #NBAPreseason debut on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/Go6k8gkICt — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

Wemby HANDLE and STRENGTH.



And-1 for Victor... he's up to 10 points in his #NBAPreseason debut on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/xgVoRf9uNe — NBA (@NBA) October 10, 2023

Wembanyama finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3, with five boards.

Holmgren finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, knocked down both of his 3s, and had nine boards.

It's too early to call this a rivalry, but a fan can dream.