Wembanyama (20 points), Holmgren (21) put on show in preseason debut

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder

It's just the first preseason game... but daaaaaaaammmmnnnn.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and his Thunder counterpart Chet Holmgren put on a show on Monday night, looking every bit like guys who could be fighting it out for Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama made a few plays that there is no way a 7'4" guy should be able to make — like a spin move to an up-and-under — and on another drive he flexed after dunking on Holmgren and getting the and-1.

Wembanyama finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3, with five boards.

Holmgren finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, knocked down both of his 3s, and had nine boards.

It's too early to call this a rivalry, but a fan can dream.