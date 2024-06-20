Welsh stars aiming to end season with silverware

Premiership Women's Rugby final: Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 22 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Coverage: Watch on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer and listen to commentary on BBC Radio Gloucestershire and BBC Radio Bristol (via FM, digital, BBC Sounds and online).

It has been a contrasting club and country season for some of Wales’ Test stars.

Ioan Cunningham’s side endured a disappointing Women’s Six Nations, finishing bottom of the table with just one narrow win over Italy.

But for those playing their club rugby across the Severn Bridge, there is a chance to finish the season with silverware.

Gloucester-Hartpury take on Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) final at Exeter’s Sandy Park on Saturday – with a strong Welsh contingent in both squads.

For defending champions Gloucester, the 2023-2024 campaign has been almost flawless. They have won 15 from 16 league games, their only loss coming against Saracens last month.

Bristol meanwhile are into their first ever final following an impressive winning streak leading into the play-offs.

'Insane talent'

Wales back-rower Bethan Lewis said the Six Nations was "disappointing", but there was little time to dwell when they returned to Gloucester in May.

“The focus was a quick transition into getting back on the same page. I guess it’s polar opposite for [Grand Slam winners] England to Wales,” she said.

Gloucester have been the standout team in the Premiership over the last two years, lifting their first title in 2023.

Lewis attributes their success to the squad's unity, both on and off the pitch.

“We all really enjoy our rugby here, it’s a really nice relaxed environment," she said.

“The talent in the group is insane and that pushes everyone to be the best version of themselves.”

Lleucu George and Kelsey Jones are among the Wales internationals who play their club rugby at Kingsholm [Getty Images]

Gloucester head to Sandy Park as clear favourites, having beaten Bristol home and away this season, but a seasoned campaigner like Lewis knows anything can happen in a final.

"It’s the last game of the season from a club perspective and we’re going to put everything into it and leave the field with no regrets," she said.

"A West Country derby is always exciting and it’s more exciting to be able to do it in the final.

“Bristol like to play with the ball in hand so we know we’re going to have to defend for a lot of phases. They’re physical upfront as well, so it’ll be a really good battle in that area."

Keira Bevan has been with Bristol Bears since 2019 [Getty Images]

Happy as underdogs

Wales scrum-half Keira Bevan says Bristol's success this year has come from having "clarity on our roles".

"As a coaching group and as a playing group, we’re all very clear on how we want to play," she said.

"We know if we play our game and play it accurately we trouble teams.

"The fact that they [Gloucester] lost to Sarries and we beat Sarries [in the semi-final] is a good confidence boost.

"Gloucester are a great team, they’ve got some great individuals and play really well as a collective.

"We’ve really got to be on it. We have to be the best defensively that we’ve been all season, the best in attack all season, and then just really streetwise.

"We’re more than happy being the underdogs, it suits us quite well."

Wales focus

Come the final whistle on Saturday, most on the field will be relieved to see the end of a long hard season, with thoughts turning to a summer break.

But the Wales internationals head straight back into camp, with just a few days to prepare for a crucial WXV play-off against Spain at Cardiff Arms Park.

The winner on 29 June will play in WXV2 and the loser in WXV3. The result will also have a bearing on qualification for next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.

"Our mindsets have to flip and we have got to have full focus on Spain because there are no second chances," said Bevan.

"We want to be playing in WXV2, go to South Africa and compete with teams who are on our level.

"Having Gloucester and Bristol in the final is probably not ideal for Ioan [Cunningham], but the positive is that we’re playing at a really good level against really good opposition."