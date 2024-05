Jeremiah Azu won 100m bronze at the 2022 European Championships in Munich [Getty Images]

Jeremiah Azu has become the first Welsh 100m runner to break the 10-second barrier in wind-legal conditions.

Azu ran 9.97 to win by a clear margin at the True Athletes Classics in Leverkusen on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is the first European to run under 10 seconds this year.

He is now equal eighth on the British all-time list, alongside Dwain Chambers and Adam Gemili.