Welsh Open: World champion Luca Brecel and home hope Dominic Dale reach last eight

Welshman Dominic Dale won the Grand Prix in 1997 and the Shanghai Masters in 2007

Welsh Open Venue: Venue Cymru, Llandudno Dates: 12-18 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online.

World champion Luca Brecel and Wales' Dominic Dale raced through to the last eight of the Welsh Open.

Belgian Brecel impressed as he beat England's Tom Ford 4-1 in Llandudno on Thursday evening.

Dale, 52, is the last home player still in the tournament after he beat countryman Jak Jones 4-0.

Northern Irishman Mark Allen is also through to Friday's quarter-finals, where he will meet Scotland's John Higgins.

Allen, the world number three, eased to a 4-0 round-four win over Robbie Williams, while five-time Welsh Open winner Higgins came through a tense final-frame decider against Matthew Selt.

Gary Wilson, who beat defending champion Robert Milkins 4-0, will face Anthony McGill for a semi-final place after the Scot overcame England's Ricky Walden 4-3.

Brecel will take on Martin O'Donnell who beat Marco Fu 4-2.

Dale's last eight opponent is Elliot Slesser who opened with a break of 129 before trading frames with Fan Zhengyi, going on to win 4-3.

World number 49 Dale's comprehensive win over Jones continued his impressive run at the tournament, where he last reached quarter-finals 20 years ago.

Dale said he "felt like a snooker player again" after he beat 17-year-old Stan Moody earlier on Thursday, and he followed that up admirably in the evening session.

Cwmbran's Jones beat Hossein Vafaei 4-2 to set up the meeting with Dale, but another Welshman, Daniel Wells, was beaten to a place in the last 16 by Fu.

Brecel had reached the last 16 with a 4-1 win over Graeme Dott, another man who knows how it feels to spend a year as world champion.

Following a recent sticky run of results for Brecel, last year's surprise champion in Sheffield, looks to have found some form with two months to go before he embarks on his title defence at the Crucible.