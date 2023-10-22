Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 21-22 October, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Division 2 East
Croesyceiliog 27 - 6 Pill Harriers
Garndiffaith 46 - 10 Caerleon
Newport HSOB 26 - 20 Caldicot
Oakdale P - P Abertillery B G
Usk 24 - 25 Blackwood
Division 2 East Central
Caerphilly 48 - 5 Cowbridge
Cilfynydd 20 - 35 Llanharan
Llantrisant P - P Gilfach Goch
Pentyrch 14 - 64 Penarth
Taffs Well 19 - 25 Llanishen
Treharris 19 - 15 Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Abergele 19 - 10 Bro Ffestiniog
Nant Conwy II 24 - 27 Welshpool
Newtown 21 - 24 Dinbych
Rhyl & District P - P Colwyn Bay
Shotton Steel P - P Bangor
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 34 - 8 Heol y Cyw
Aberavon Quins 35 - 5 Pyle
Maesteg Celtic 17 - 20 Resolven
Swansea Uplands 40 - 12 Pencoed
Vardre P - P Porthcawl
Division 2 West
Loughor 28 - 22 Amman United
Mumbles 0 - 7 Carmarthen Athletic
Pontyberem 25 - 24 Milford Haven
St Clears 16 - 9 Nantgaredig
Tenby United P - P Fishguard
Tycroes 20 - 28 Lampeter Town
Division 3 East
Chepstow 25 - 34 Blaina
Fleur De Lys 46 - 28 Nantyglo
Llanhilleth 3 - 48 Abertysswg
Machen 20 - 42 Abercarn
RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 38 Rhymney
Division 3 East Central
Canton 33 - 22 Pontyclun
Cardiff Quins 27 - 26 St Albans
Fairwater 51 - 13 Treherbert
Old Illtydians 17 - 20 Llandaff
Penygraig 14 - 13 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Tylorstown 31 - 32 Wattstown
Division 3 North East
Bala II P - P Llanidloes
Bro Gwernant 13 - 9 Wrexham II
Flint 29 - 10 Dinbych II
Mold II P - P COBRA II
Rhosllanerchrugog 23 - 52 Machynlleth
Division 3 North West
Colwyn Bay II P - P Pwllheli II
Menai Bridge 13 - 20 Caernarfon II
Division 3 West Central
Baglan 31 - 17 Cwmgors
Bryncoch 20 - 52 Bryncethin
Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr
Nantymoel P - P Cefn Cribwr
Neath Athletic 10 - 37 Cwmafan
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 43 - 19 Pembroke Dock Quins
Llanybydder 10 - 69 Cardigan
Neyland 14 - 39 Aberaeron
Pembroke 46 - 20 Llangwm
St Davids 10 - 36 Laugharne
Division 3 West B
Bynea 17 - 59 Cefneithin
Llandybie 21 - 35 Furnace United
New Dock Stars 10 - 30 Betws
Penygroes P - P Tregaron
Trimsaran P - P Llandeilo
Tumble 39 - 34 Llangadog
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 20 - 19 Crumlin
Bettws 36 - 21 St Julians HSOB
Crickhowell 32 - 38 New Panteg
Gwernyfed 14 - 27 Newport Saracens
Hafodyrynys 20 - 21 Blackwood Stars
Whitehead 32 - 23 New Tredegar
Division 4 East Central
Caerau Ely 21 - 36 Tonyrefail
Llandaff North 22 - 19 Cefn Coed
Llantwit Major 41 - 8 Pontycymmer
Old Penarthians 22 - 27 Brackla
Ynysowen 20 - 29 Ferndale
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 12 - 54 Maesteg
Briton Ferry 50 - 3 Pontrhydyfen
Crynant 48 - 15 Glyncorrwg
Pontardawe P - P Tonna
South Gower 41 - 6 Glais
Division 5 East
Pontllanfraith 19 - 5 Forgeside
Division 5 East Central
Dinas Powys P - P Cardiff Internationals
Ogmore Vale v Cardiff Saracens - match abandoned - referee injured
Sully Sports 26 - 24 Whitchurch
Tref y Clawdd P - P Llandrindod Wells
Division 5 West Central
Cwmtwrch 26 - 14 Fall Bay
Pantyffynnon 12 - 48 Seven Sisters
Penlan P - P Taibach
Penybanc 43 - 6 Cwmgwrach
Pontyates 26 - 21 Banwen
Division 6 East
Cwmcarn United 3 - 60 Tredegar Ironsides
Deri P - P Girling
Hartridge 7 - 6 Trinant
Old Tyleryan 22 - 15 Magor
Admiral Women's Welsh Leagues
Premier Division
Caernarfon 7 - 45 Llandaff North
COBRA P - P Nelson
Seven Sisters 20 - 24 Pontyclun
Whitland 19 - 44 Burry Port
Championship
Blackwood P - P Haverfordwest
Bonymaen 43 - 15 Llantwit Fardre
Ynysddu 27 - 0 Gwernyfed
East Wales
Blaina P - P Senghenydd
CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Taffs Well
Porth Harlequins 0 - 86 Old Penarthians
Whitchurch 31 - 7 Dowlais
North Wales
Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham
West Wales
Newcastle Emlyn 5 - 24 Tumble
Pembroke 36 - 14 Tondu
West Swansea Hawks 12 - 22 Porthcawl