Advertisement

Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

BBC
·3 min read
Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 21-22 October, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Championship

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Division 2 East

Croesyceiliog 27 - 6 Pill Harriers

Garndiffaith 46 - 10 Caerleon

Newport HSOB 26 - 20 Caldicot

Oakdale P - P Abertillery B G

Usk 24 - 25 Blackwood

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 48 - 5 Cowbridge

Cilfynydd 20 - 35 Llanharan

Llantrisant P - P Gilfach Goch

Pentyrch 14 - 64 Penarth

Taffs Well 19 - 25 Llanishen

Treharris 19 - 15 Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Abergele 19 - 10 Bro Ffestiniog

Nant Conwy II 24 - 27 Welshpool

Newtown 21 - 24 Dinbych

Rhyl & District P - P Colwyn Bay

Shotton Steel P - P Bangor

Division 2 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars 34 - 8 Heol y Cyw

Aberavon Quins 35 - 5 Pyle

Maesteg Celtic 17 - 20 Resolven

Swansea Uplands 40 - 12 Pencoed

Vardre P - P Porthcawl

Division 2 West

Loughor 28 - 22 Amman United

Mumbles 0 - 7 Carmarthen Athletic

Pontyberem 25 - 24 Milford Haven

St Clears 16 - 9 Nantgaredig

Tenby United P - P Fishguard

Tycroes 20 - 28 Lampeter Town

Division 3 East

Chepstow 25 - 34 Blaina

Fleur De Lys 46 - 28 Nantyglo

Llanhilleth 3 - 48 Abertysswg

Machen 20 - 42 Abercarn

RTB Ebbw Vale 12 - 38 Rhymney

Division 3 East Central

Canton 33 - 22 Pontyclun

Cardiff Quins 27 - 26 St Albans

Fairwater 51 - 13 Treherbert

Old Illtydians 17 - 20 Llandaff

Penygraig 14 - 13 CR Cymry Caerdydd

Tylorstown 31 - 32 Wattstown

Division 3 North East

Bala II P - P Llanidloes

Bro Gwernant 13 - 9 Wrexham II

Flint 29 - 10 Dinbych II

Mold II P - P COBRA II

Rhosllanerchrugog 23 - 52 Machynlleth

Division 3 North West

Colwyn Bay II P - P Pwllheli II

Menai Bridge 13 - 20 Caernarfon II

Division 3 West Central

Baglan 31 - 17 Cwmgors

Bryncoch 20 - 52 Bryncethin

Cwmllynfell P - P Tonmawr

Nantymoel P - P Cefn Cribwr

Neath Athletic 10 - 37 Cwmafan

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 43 - 19 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llanybydder 10 - 69 Cardigan

Neyland 14 - 39 Aberaeron

Pembroke 46 - 20 Llangwm

St Davids 10 - 36 Laugharne

Division 3 West B

Bynea 17 - 59 Cefneithin

Llandybie 21 - 35 Furnace United

New Dock Stars 10 - 30 Betws

Penygroes P - P Tregaron

Trimsaran P - P Llandeilo

Tumble 39 - 34 Llangadog

Division 4 East

Bedwellty 20 - 19 Crumlin

Bettws 36 - 21 St Julians HSOB

Crickhowell 32 - 38 New Panteg

Gwernyfed 14 - 27 Newport Saracens

Hafodyrynys 20 - 21 Blackwood Stars

Whitehead 32 - 23 New Tredegar

Division 4 East Central

Caerau Ely 21 - 36 Tonyrefail

Llandaff North 22 - 19 Cefn Coed

Llantwit Major 41 - 8 Pontycymmer

Old Penarthians 22 - 27 Brackla

Ynysowen 20 - 29 Ferndale

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen 12 - 54 Maesteg

Briton Ferry 50 - 3 Pontrhydyfen

Crynant 48 - 15 Glyncorrwg

Pontardawe P - P Tonna

South Gower 41 - 6 Glais

Division 5 East

Pontllanfraith 19 - 5 Forgeside

Division 5 East Central

Dinas Powys P - P Cardiff Internationals

Ogmore Vale v Cardiff Saracens - match abandoned - referee injured

Sully Sports 26 - 24 Whitchurch

Tref y Clawdd P - P Llandrindod Wells

Division 5 West Central

Cwmtwrch 26 - 14 Fall Bay

Pantyffynnon 12 - 48 Seven Sisters

Penlan P - P Taibach

Penybanc 43 - 6 Cwmgwrach

Pontyates 26 - 21 Banwen

Division 6 East

Cwmcarn United 3 - 60 Tredegar Ironsides

Deri P - P Girling

Hartridge 7 - 6 Trinant

Old Tyleryan 22 - 15 Magor

Admiral Women's Welsh Leagues

Premier Division

Caernarfon 7 - 45 Llandaff North

COBRA P - P Nelson

Seven Sisters 20 - 24 Pontyclun

Whitland 19 - 44 Burry Port

Championship

Blackwood P - P Haverfordwest

Bonymaen 43 - 15 Llantwit Fardre

Ynysddu 27 - 0 Gwernyfed

East Wales

Blaina P - P Senghenydd

CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Taffs Well

Porth Harlequins 0 - 86 Old Penarthians

Whitchurch 31 - 7 Dowlais

North Wales

Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham

West Wales

Newcastle Emlyn 5 - 24 Tumble

Pembroke 36 - 14 Tondu

West Swansea Hawks 12 - 22 Porthcawl