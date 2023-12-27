Welsh Grand National: French horse Nassalam cruises to victory in Chepstow

Chepstow Racecourse has hosted the Welsh Grand National since 1949

French horse Nassalam cruised to a 34-length win in the 2023 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Only five horses completed the 3m 6f race in south Wales, but from a long way out there was only one horse which looked likely to win.

Nassalam, trained by Gary Moore, turned into the home straight ahead and never looked like being caught.

Iron Bridge beat 2021 winner Iwilldoit into second place, with Not Sure in fourth and Complete Unknown fifth.

The usual wet and windy conditions of a Welsh Grand National were no different on this renewal, as the crowds who flocked to south Wales bunched under the stands.

Irish horse Amateur took up the running early on, with Complete Unknown, Truckers Lodge and Wayfinder also towards the front of the field.

Nassalam was never far off the pace, spending the first half of the race in about sixth position just behind the leaders on the outside.

With the exception of The Big Breakaway, The Galloping Bear and Max Dynamo the majority of the field looked in touch after the first circle, with no fallers in the race.

It was only as the field approached the end of the back straight for the second time did the field start thinning out.

And by the time they had rounded the corner Nassalam had opened up a 12-length lead over Amateur and the rest of the field.

The only things that stood in the way of jockey Caoilin Quinn and Nassalam from winner were the final three obstacles.

After getting in a bit tight for the third last, Nassalam got over the penultimate fence with ease but nodded on landing of the final jump to give those backing the French horse one final scare.

But the remaining horses were so far behind it mattered not, as Nassalam regathered momentum to cross the line a clear winner of the 2023 Welsh Grand National.