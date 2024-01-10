Welsh Feathers 57-45 Uganda - hosts win first of three-Test series

Nia Jones (left) and Bethan Dyke are Welsh Feathers co-captains

Welsh Feathers avenged their 2023 Netball World Cup defeat with victory over Uganda.

Feathers emerged 57-45 winners after a hugely physical encounter in Cardiff's House of Sport.

It was the first of a three-Test series against the She Cranes, with the others taking place on Friday, 12 January and Saturday, 13 January.

Wales were beaten 73-56 by Uganda in a pool match in Cape Town last August.

Uganda stayed in touch with the hosts in the early stages and only trailed by two goals at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was also a tight contest, with Feathers taking a 27-23 half-time lead.

But they came out firing after the break and consistent shooting and some key turnovers saw Feathers open up a nine goal lead going into the final quarter.

She Cranes, to their credit, did reduce the deficit to four goals but Feathers were able to withstand a comeback and were helped with a two minute suspension in the dying minutes as they finished with a 12 goal lead.