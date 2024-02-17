Welsh Cup: TNS avoid Briton Ferry shock to reach semi-finals

Declan McManus scored twice as holders The New Saints left it late to avoid a Welsh Cup giant-killing at Briton Ferry Llansawel.

Ferry are setting the pace at the top of JD Cymru South and took a shock lead early in the second half through Tom Walter's stunning drive.

The noisy Old Road crowd were eyeing a famous win against a team unbeaten in the cup since March 2018.

But quadruple-chasing TNS were unfazed as they ran out 5-1 winners.

Two goals in eight minutes by Ben Clarke and McManus put them ahead before Ryan Brobbel, McManus and Brad Young all netted in the final 13 minutes.

Assistant manager Chris Seargeant said: "It was a bit of a scare just after half-time. We knew the type of game it would be with them putting bodies behind the ball and limiting the space on this small pitch.

"It was an old-fashioned cup tie, a decent crowd looking at a giant-killing.

"But the lads showed a great mentality, conceding the goal didn't get them down and we always felt there would be chances late on as they tired.

"We're used to having a target on us, especially with the run we're on. Everyone wants to be the team to bring that run to an end but we carry on."

Elsewhere Flint Mountain's remarkable cup-run came to an end.

The Ardal North West League side were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition as they headed to Bala Town on Saturday.

Bala were comfortable 3-0 winners, with a goal from Naim Arsan and two from George Newell - all assisted by Luke Wall.

The visitors' cause was not helped when Rob Hughes was red carded with 20 minutes to go after a scuffle between players.

Connah's Quay were 4-1 winners at Buckley Town, with goals from Jordan Davies, Harry Franklin, Ryan Harrington and Jack Kenny.

Max Moore was on the scoresheet for the Bucks.

It was a closer affair between Cardiff Met and Colwyn Bay, with the students running out 3-2 winners.

Sam Jones and Dan Jones exchanged goals to make it all square at half-time, while Udi Akpan gave the visitors the lead.

Jones got his second to equalise for Met before Lewis Rees netted the winner 10 minutes from time.