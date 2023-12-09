Welsh Cup: The New Saints and Connah's Quay comfortably into quarter-finals

The New Saints avoided a Welsh Cup upset with a 3-0 victory over Carmarthen Town.

The holders booked their place in the quarter-finals with second half goals from Josh Pask, Danny Davies and Jordan Williams.

Connah's Quay are also into the last eight with a convincing 3-0 derby victory over Flint Town.

Jack Kenny and Kai Edwards struck in the second half after an Anthony Stephens own goal.

Bala Town enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Caerau Ely, while Cardiff Met needed penalties to beat fellow Cymru Premier side Haverfordwest County after the game finished 1-1.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Buckley Town beat Porthmadog 2-0, while Flint Mountain go through as the lowest ranked side left in the competition after running out 2-1 winners over South Gower.

Colwyn Bay and Barry Town's game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Briton Ferry Llansawel booked their quarter-final place in Friday's fourth round opener, knocking out round three giantkillers Llanelli Town with a 1-0 win.