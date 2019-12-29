Welp scores 17 to lead UC Irvine past Pacific 69-56

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) -- Collin Welp came off the bench to score 17 points to lift UC Irvine to a 69-56 win over Pacific on Saturday night.

Tommy Rutherford had 10 points for UC Irvine (8-7). Eyassu Worku added nine points, seven rebounds, five assist and three steals and Brad Greene grabbed nine rebounds.

Jahlil Tripp had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Tigers (12-4), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Gary Chivichyan added 14 points.

UC Irvine matches up against Harvard on the road on Jan. 4. Pacific plays Pepperdine on the road on Thursday.

