‘Welp’: Michael Chandler reacts to canceled Conor McGregor fight with tequila

Michael Chandler has been silent since the announcement of Conor McGregor’s injury, which caused the cancellation of their scheduled bout at UFC 303.

Ever since coaching opposite “The Notorious” McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) on Season 30 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been waiting to meet the former two-division champion inside the octagon. It was all set to finally go down as the UFC 303 main event on June 29 at International Fight Week in Las Vegas, but then McGregor got injured.

On Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the fight was off, validating weeks of speculation.

In his first statement of sorts since the news, Chandler posted a video to social media of him pouring himself a cup of his Hiatus brand tequila with a short caption, “Welp…back #onHiatus.”

Chandler was last in action at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he lost by submission to Dustin Poirier. Despite many of his peers urging him to move past the fight against McGregor, Chandler has stuck with the matchup, and may wait a little longer to make it happen.

The new UFC 303 main event will be a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka with the light heavyweight title on the line.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie