‘Welp’: Michael Chandler reacts to canceled Conor McGregor fight with tequila
Michael Chandler has been silent since the announcement of Conor McGregor’s injury, which caused the cancellation of their scheduled bout at UFC 303.
Ever since coaching opposite “The Notorious” McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) on Season 30 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has been waiting to meet the former two-division champion inside the octagon. It was all set to finally go down as the UFC 303 main event on June 29 at International Fight Week in Las Vegas, but then McGregor got injured.
On Thursday, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced the fight was off, validating weeks of speculation.
In his first statement of sorts since the news, Chandler posted a video to social media of him pouring himself a cup of his Hiatus brand tequila with a short caption, “Welp…back #onHiatus.”
Check out the video below (via X):
Welp…back #onHiatus @hiatustequila pic.twitter.com/x5kpncPKja
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 15, 2024
Chandler was last in action at UFC 281 in November 2022, where he lost by submission to Dustin Poirier. Despite many of his peers urging him to move past the fight against McGregor, Chandler has stuck with the matchup, and may wait a little longer to make it happen.
The new UFC 303 main event will be a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka with the light heavyweight title on the line.
michael-chandler-2.jpg
eddie-alvarez-michael-chandler-featured.jpg
eddie-alvarez-michael-chandler-1.jpg
michael-chandler-eddie-alvarez-bellator-58
Michael Chandler celebrates after beating Eddie Alvarez at Bellator 58.
michael-chandler-rick-hawn.jpg
michael-chandler-eddie-alvarez-1.jpg
MMA: BFC PPV-Alvarez vs Chandler
eddie-alvarez-michael-chandler-bellator-106
eddie-alvarez-michael-chandler-bellator-106
michael-chandler-derek-campos-bellator-138
michael-chandler-derek-campos-bellator-138-1000-666
Michael Chandler
michael-chandler-bellator-157
michael-chandler-bellator-165
Michael Chandler
michael-chandler-bellator-nyc
MMA: Bellator NYC-Chandler vs Primus
Jun 24, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights Brent Primus (blue gloves)…
Jun 24, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights Brent Primus (blue gloves) during Bellator NYC at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
michael-chandler-goti-yamauchi-bellator-192-ceremonial-weigh-ins
michael-chandler-bellator-192-1
Michael Chandler
michael-chandler-bellator-192
brandon-girtz-michael-chandler-bellator-179-2
Brandon Girtz and Michael Chandler
michael-chandler-brandon-girtz-bellator-197-2
michael-chandler-brandon-girtz-bellator-197-8
michael-chandler-brandon-girtz-bellator-197-9
michael-chandler-brandon-girtz-bellator-197-10
brent-primus-michael-chandler-bellator-212-ceremonial-weigh-ins-1
michael-chandler-bellator-hawaii-open-workout
michael-chandler-brent-primus-bellator-212
michael-chandler-bellator-212
Michael Chandler at Bellator 212. (Bellator)
scott-coker-michael-chandler-bellator-212
michael-chandler-patricio-freire-bellator-221 copy
michael-chandler-bellator-221-2
patricio-freire=michael-chandler-bellator-221
michael-chandler-sidney-outlaw-bellator-237-ceremonial-weigh-ins
michael-chandler-sidney-outlaw-bellator-237-1
michael-chandler-sidney-outlaw-bellator-237-2
michael-chandler-bellator-237
michael-chandler-sidney-outlaw-bellator-237-9
Michael Chandler
michael-chandler-benson-henderson-bellator-243-1
michael-chandler-bellator-243-2
michael-chandler-benson-henderson-bellator-243-3
michael-chandler-benson-henderson-bellator-243-18
michael-chandler-benson-henderson-bellator-243-19
michael-chandler-benson-henderson-bellator-243-20
michael-chandler-bellator-243-1
michael-chandler-bellator-243-4
michael-chandler-ufc-254-pre-fight-video
dan-hooker-michael-chandler-ufc-257-prefight
michael-chandler-ufc-257-prefight
1230728054 S MAR MMA SPO UFC ARE
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC,…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Opponents Dan Hooker of New Zealand and Michael Chandler face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 22, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775609739 ORIG FILE ID: 1230728054
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor For MONSTER ENERGY
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor For MONSTER ENERGY
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor For MONSTER ENERGY
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor For MONSTER ENERGY
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor For MONSTER ENERGY
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC…
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: Michael Chandler battles Dan Hooker during the UFC 257 event at UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
charles-oliveira-michael-chandler-ufc-262-press-conference
Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler face off.
michael-chandler-ufc-262-press-conference-forward
MMA: UFC 262-Weigh Ins
May 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler during weigh ins for UFC 262 at George…
May 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler during weigh ins for UFC 262 at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
michael-chandler-ufc-262-ceremonial-weigh-ins
MMA: UFC 262-Weigh Ins
May 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira and Dana White and Michael Chandler during weigh…
May 14, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira and Dana White and Michael Chandler during weigh ins for UFC 262 at George R Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 262-Oliveira vs Chandler
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler reacts before his fight against Charles Oliveira during…
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler reacts before his fight against Charles Oliveira during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 262-Oliveira vs Chandler
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler moves in for a hit against Charles Oliveira…
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler moves in for a hit against Charles Oliveira during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 262-Oliveira vs Chandler
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira brings down Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at…
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charles Oliveira brings down Michael Chandler during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 262-Oliveira vs Chandler
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler moves in for a hit against Charles Oliveira…
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler moves in for a hit against Charles Oliveira during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 262-Oliveira vs Chandler
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler reacts following his loss against Charles Oliveira during…
May 15, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Michael Chandler reacts following his loss against Charles Oliveira during UFC 262 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
justin-gaethje-michael-chandler-ufc-268-ceremonial-weigh-ins
MMA: UFC 268-Gaethje vs Chandler
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) competes against Michael Chandler (blue…
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) competes against Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 268-Gaethje vs Chandler
Michael Chandler
MMA: UFC 268-Gaethje vs Chandler
Michael Chandler
MMA: UFC 268-Gaethje vs Chandler
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) competes against Michael Chandler (blue…
Nov 6, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) competes against Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
justin-gaethje-michael-chandler-ufc-268-getty-1
