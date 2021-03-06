Wellspring Guardians raise money, purchase shoes for opposing team member

Mar. 6—In most sports competitions, opposing team rivalry can be a significant factor.

Fans can tend to get ugly when supporting their beloved sports team. Sometimes, they can even get violent.

However, this was not the case for the varsity Wellspring Guardians — a Madison County Christian homeschool community basketball team.

Last week, the team and their families traveled to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the National Christian Homeschool Basketball Conference Regional Tournament. There they met their opponent, The Miami Valley Saints, Ohio.

According to Leah King, mother of player Noah King, the Guardians defeated the Saints by a large margin and made fast friends with the opposing team in the hotel.

"When you are all staying in the same hotel and going to the same events, you make friends with the families and players bumping into them in the hallways and lobby," said King.

Last Friday, during a game, one of the Guardians' players, Ben Rank of Winchester, noticed the Saints star player, Myles Shaw's shoes, were terribly worn.

Later on that night, Rank got with his teenage teammates to pool together about $180 of their own money to purchase new shoes and texted Shaw's father to find out his shoe size.

"They took it upon themselves to get with their teammates and collect money," King said. "Saturday morning, they all went to the mall and bought (Shaw) a really nice pair of Nikes."

According to her, the team gave Shaw the shoes in the hotel lobby after their return from the mall.

"The adults were not the ones that said they should do it; it was just the guys doing something, someone they just met in expression of a true walk of Christ by doing it," King recalled. "It was a beautiful thing to see."

Shaw wore his new shoes to the next game on Saturday, and the Saints won big.

"When their game was over, Shaw, the entire team, their coaches, and fans they sat and watched (the Guardian's) game and cheered us on the whole way," she said. "They were jumping up and down and screaming for a team they knew for two whole days."

At the end of the tournament, King was approached by Shaw's mother.

"Tears were in her eyes," King remembered. "She looked at me and said, 'I am never going to forget Wellspring.' We were all just so touched by the actions of the athletes."

Aside from athletics, King herself said she would never forget the Wellspring community for their work to get her and her family through one of the hardest times.

In October, King became sick with double viral pneumonia and COVID-19 and spent 57 days in the hospital — 22 of which she was intubated with a ventilator.

"The community of Wellspring put their arms around me and never let me go," she said.

King stated members reached out, providing meals, cards, gas money, and even texting her when she was unconscious to make sure the family got through it.

"The amount of love and kindness expressed was just phenomenal," she said. "I feel humbled and honored to be a part of this program."

The Wellspring Guardian's will host their Senior Night game at the Telford YMCA in Richmond on Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Wellspring Community, visit wellspringhomeschool.com.

Reach Taylor Six at 624-6695 or follow her on Twitter at @TaylorSixRR.