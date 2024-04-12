Wells signs two-year extension at Motherwell

Teenager Dylan Wells has agreed a two-year contract extension at Motherwell, keeping him at Fir Park until the summer of 2026.

Manager Stuart Kettlewell was able to convince the youngster to put pen to paper despite reported interest from Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“It’s great to see Dylan commit his future to the club,” said Kettlewell.

“We have had to fend off some interest from some big clubs here but I think Dylan understands the path and the journey of the first-team here at Motherwell.

“He’s had a taste of that first-team action and when you see the likes of Lennon Miller, Mark Ferrie and Luca Ross all involved this season and making progress, it gives that extra incentive for a young player to try and kick on.”

Wells says he's hungry for more minutes after making his Premiership debut as a second-half substitute against Aberdeen.

“I’m really pleased to sign this deal,” added the 18-year-old.

“I’ve come through the ranks here and getting a taste of first-team experience here this season only makes me hungrier to get more time on the pitch.

“Getting the deal complete was the first stage, now I need to knuckle down and show everyone what I can do.”