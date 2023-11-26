Wells prioritizes team en route to winning All-Area girls' Golfer of the Year

Nov. 26—CHAMPAIGN — St. Thomas More girls' golf coach Kim Zahrn was driving her team back to Champaign from Effingham following its match with St. Anthony when, all of a sudden, her players started doing something three months too early.

"We all sang Christmas songs on the way home," junior Ashley Wells said as Zahrn interrupted, adding "in September" with a laugh. "You don't get it unless you were on the bus, but I'm telling you nothing else mattered, and it was so fun. It was an hour ride home together. I don't sing, but I sang that night."

It was Wells' favorite off-the-course memory from this past season, and her favorite on-the-course memory came just two weeks later.

The Sabers took off for the Class 1A Westville Regional at 7 a.m., another near-hour-long drive, singing Christmas songs the whole way. It drove Tony Zahrn, Kim's husband and assistant coach, mad after being thankful he wasn't on the bus ride back from Effingham.

Wells didn't look at the scoreboard all day. When she finished with a round of 76, not only had she won low medalist honors by seven strokes, but the team finished first to win its first regional title since 2020.

"When we won regionals," Wells said as her eyes lit up, "it was just like, 'Oh my gosh, we did it.' I was in shock."

The ensuing celebration with her teammates topped everything else, including her experience at state as an individual qualifier another two weeks later.

While STM's season ended at sectionals with a ninth-place finish, Wells shot an 86, tied for second individually and good enough to advance to the state finals.

Earlier in the year, after placing high in a few matches, she knew getting to Illinois high school golf's biggest stage would be a possibility. After two days of competing as one of only three area girls' golfers at state, she finished tied for 61st with rounds of 92 and 97. If you ask Kim Zahrn, Wells always had that kind of potential.

"As a golfer," Zahrn said, pausing as Wells jokingly told her to be honest, "I knew she had the ability because she's an athlete. It just took her to see, 'Oh, I just hit a great shot. Oh my gosh, I'm doing pretty well.' Now, her goal is to beat me, and I told her, 'That's next year.' First day, she'll beat me because she's getting so good."

Wells only started getting serious about golf when she got to high school, and she's already tied her coach a couple times. Zahrn said Wells drives the ball "a mile," and she could flirt with scores in the low 70s if she adopted Zahrn's short game. If that does happen, there's a good chance Wells could repeat what she accomplished just after the season ended.

A few weeks after state, Zahrn was notified that Wells had earned News-Gazette girls' Golfer of the Year honors, and she immediately gave her a call.

"I could tell something good happened — you can hear it in her voice — but I wasn't sure what it was going to be," Wells said. "I was kind of shocked, but I was excited."

Zahrn may have been even more excited on the other end of the line.

"After the phone call — I'm such a cheerleader — I went running around the house yelling, 'She's Athlete of the Year!'" Zahrn said. "I was very excited, and I'm very proud of her."

The individual success has been fun for Wells, and it's driven her to want to golf in college, but that's not why she started playing.

Wells has been around the game of golf her whole life, but she never played on a consistent basis until she arrived at STM as a freshman. She just wanted to enjoy herself as part of a team. Step one of that simple plan was actually building a team.

"When she came in the door, I was very thankful because I only had one player, so I needed her," Zahrn said.

Wells made it two. Soon after, a third joined. The team expanded to four — now able to post official team scores — when Wells brought a friend to a match in the middle of the season. She introduced her to Zahrn, who gave her a shirt and a spot on the team right then and there.

This season, the Sabers were eight players strong, and Wells led the way both on and off the course.

"We really don't have captains, but she is my captain," Zahrn said. "She wants to do everything for the team. I'll send her a text saying, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' She'll say 'Got it, coach,' and she sends out a group text to all the girls saying 'Hey, we're going to do this at this time. Be there.' They all join right in, and it's nice to see that she has that lead role."

For Wells, it all comes back to wanting to have fun. Whether it was scheduling summer tee times or dinner and coffee dates, she was the gel that kept the Sabers together.

"It felt more like a team rather than eight random people who came together for practice," Wells said. "I really wanted a team that wanted to be there. Even if we didn't do well, at least everyone wanted to be there. Ultimately, we ended up doing OK, and that makes it more fun and more memorable."

Wells now knows what it takes to get to Illinois high school golf's biggest stage, and the only goal she has left before she graduates is to take her teammates with her.

And they've already decided what's going to be on the playlist, hoping to have Christmas in October next fall.