Wells man injured in vehicle rollover

Aug. 14—KIESTER — A 23-year-old Wells man was injured when the SUV he was driving rolled early Sunday morning a few miles south of Interstate 90.

Faribault County sheriff's deputies responding to a 3:06 a.m. report of a vehicle crash near 3742 600th Avenue found Thomas Redig unresponsive in a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that landed on its roof in the road's left ditch.

Redig regained consciousness before he was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An ongoing investigation of the crash determined alcohol may have been a factor.