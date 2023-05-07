Wells Fargo payout: Wyndham Clark banks nearly half previous Tour earnings
A player can have a lucrative career without winning on the PGA Tour. Wyndham Clark had earned over $7.4 million in 133 winless starts.
On Sunday, however, Clark picked up his maiden victory and, boy, was it a biggie. Clark made $3.6 million for capturing the Wells Fargo Championship, a designated Tour event.
Clark knows all about how well these elevated tournaments pay. His tie for 10th at this year's WM Phoenix Open (a designated event) was worth $485,000. That's more than he earned in his playoff loss at the 2020 Bermuda Championship.
That Phoenix check was his largest-ever, until today. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Quail Hollow:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Wyndham Clark
500.00
3,600,000.00
2
Xander Schauffele
300.00
2,180,000.00
T3
Harris English
162.50
1,180,000.00
T3
Tyrrell Hatton
162.50
1,180,000.00
T5
Tommy Fleetwood
105.00
772,500.00
T5
Adam Scott
105.00
772,500.00
7
Michael Kim
90.00
675,000.00
T8
Corey Conners
72.50
525,000.00
T8
Max Homa
72.50
525,000.00
T8
Sungjae Im
72.50
525,000.00
T8
K.H. Lee
72.50
525,000.00
T8
Denny McCarthy
72.50
525,000.00
T8
Brendon Todd
72.50
525,000.00
T14
Rickie Fowler
54.00
355,000.00
T14
Justin Thomas
54.00
355,000.00
T14
Jimmy Walker
54.00
355,000.00
T14
Gary Woodland
54.00
355,000.00
T18
Seamus Power
47.00
285,000.00
T18
Alex Smalley
47.00
285,000.00
T18
Kevin Streelman
47.00
285,000.00
T21
Patrick Cantlay
42.00
235,000.00
T21
Dylan Wu
42.00
235,000.00
T23
Tony Finau
36.37
185,000.00
T23
Emiliano Grillo
36.37
185,000.00
T23
Tom Kim
36.37
185,000.00
T23
Matt Kuchar
36.37
185,000.00
T27
Trace Crowe
-
134,125.00
T27
Doug Ghim
27.25
134,125.00
T27
Mark Hubbard
27.25
134,125.00
T27
Stephan Jaeger
27.25
134,125.00
T27
Nate Lashley
27.25
134,125.00
T27
Taylor Moore
27.25
134,125.00
T27
J.J. Spaun
27.25
134,125.00
T27
Adam Svensson
27.25
134,125.00
T35
Keegan Bradley
19.00
99,600.00
T35
Matt Fitzpatrick
19.00
99,600.00
T35
Matthew NeSmith
19.00
99,600.00
T35
Ryan Palmer
19.00
99,600.00
T35
Chad Ramey
19.00
99,600.00
T40
Joseph Bramlett
15.00
83,000.00
T40
Kramer Hickok
15.00
83,000.00
T40
Francesco Molinari
15.00
83,000.00
T43
Akshay Bhatia
-
69,000.00
T43
Hayden Buckley
11.62
69,000.00
T43
Viktor Hovland
11.62
69,000.00
T43
Si Woo Kim
11.62
69,000.00
T47
Zac Blair
8.00
51,222.23
T47
Henrik Norlander
8.00
51,222.23
T47
MJ Daffue
8.00
51,222.22
T47
Beau Hossler
8.00
51,222.22
T47
David Lingmerth
8.00
51,222.22
T47
Rory McIlroy
8.00
51,222.22
T47
Trey Mullinax
8.00
51,222.22
T47
Sam Stevens
8.00
51,222.22
T47
Alejandro Tosti
-
51,222.22
T56
Ryan Armour
5.60
46,200.00
T56
Chris Kirk
5.60
46,200.00
T56
Sahith Theegala
5.60
46,200.00
T59
4.80
44,600.00
T59
Harrison Endycott
4.80
44,600.00
T59
Keith Mitchell
4.80
44,600.00
T59
Justin Suh
4.80
44,600.00
T59
Cameron Young
4.80
44,600.00
T64
Austin Eckroat
4.00
43,000.00
T64
Webb Simpson
4.00
43,000.00
T64
Callum Tarren
4.00
43,000.00
67
Stewart Cink
3.60
42,200.00
68
3.40
41,800.00