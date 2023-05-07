Wells Fargo payout: Wyndham Clark banks nearly half previous Tour earnings

Getty Images

A player can have a lucrative career without winning on the PGA Tour. Wyndham Clark had earned over $7.4 million in 133 winless starts.

On Sunday, however, Clark picked up his maiden victory and, boy, was it a biggie. Clark made $3.6 million for capturing the Wells Fargo Championship, a designated Tour event.

Clark knows all about how well these elevated tournaments pay. His tie for 10th at this year's WM Phoenix Open (a designated event) was worth $485,000. That's more than he earned in his playoff loss at the 2020 Bermuda Championship.

That Phoenix check was his largest-ever, until today. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Quail Hollow:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Wyndham Clark

500.00

3,600,000.00

2

Xander Schauffele

300.00

2,180,000.00

T3

Harris English

162.50

1,180,000.00

T3

Tyrrell Hatton

162.50

1,180,000.00

T5

Tommy Fleetwood

105.00

772,500.00

T5

Adam Scott

105.00

772,500.00

7

Michael Kim

90.00

675,000.00

T8

Corey Conners

72.50

525,000.00

T8

Max Homa

72.50

525,000.00

T8

Sungjae Im

72.50

525,000.00

T8

K.H. Lee

72.50

525,000.00

T8

Denny McCarthy

72.50

525,000.00

T8

Brendon Todd

72.50

525,000.00

T14

Rickie Fowler

54.00

355,000.00

T14

Justin Thomas

54.00

355,000.00

T14

Jimmy Walker

54.00

355,000.00

T14

Gary Woodland

54.00

355,000.00

T18

Seamus Power

47.00

285,000.00

T18

Alex Smalley

47.00

285,000.00

T18

Kevin Streelman

47.00

285,000.00

T21

Patrick Cantlay

42.00

235,000.00

T21

Dylan Wu

42.00

235,000.00

T23

Tony Finau

36.37

185,000.00

T23

Emiliano Grillo

36.37

185,000.00

T23

Tom Kim

36.37

185,000.00

T23

Matt Kuchar

36.37

185,000.00

T27

Trace Crowe

-

134,125.00

T27

Doug Ghim

27.25

134,125.00

T27

Mark Hubbard

27.25

134,125.00

T27

Stephan Jaeger

27.25

134,125.00

T27

Nate Lashley

27.25

134,125.00

T27

Taylor Moore

27.25

134,125.00

T27

J.J. Spaun

27.25

134,125.00

T27

Adam Svensson

27.25

134,125.00

T35

Keegan Bradley

19.00

99,600.00

T35

Matt Fitzpatrick

19.00

99,600.00

T35

Matthew NeSmith

19.00

99,600.00

T35

Ryan Palmer

19.00

99,600.00

T35

Chad Ramey

19.00

99,600.00

T40

Joseph Bramlett

15.00

83,000.00

T40

Kramer Hickok

15.00

83,000.00

T40

Francesco Molinari

15.00

83,000.00

T43

Akshay Bhatia

-

69,000.00

T43

Hayden Buckley

11.62

69,000.00

T43

Viktor Hovland

11.62

69,000.00

T43

Si Woo Kim

11.62

69,000.00

T47

Zac Blair

8.00

51,222.23

T47

Henrik Norlander

8.00

51,222.23

T47

MJ Daffue

8.00

51,222.22

T47

Beau Hossler

8.00

51,222.22

T47

David Lingmerth

8.00

51,222.22

T47

Rory McIlroy

8.00

51,222.22

T47

Trey Mullinax

8.00

51,222.22

T47

Sam Stevens

8.00

51,222.22

T47

Alejandro Tosti

-

51,222.22

T56

Ryan Armour

5.60

46,200.00

T56

Chris Kirk

5.60

46,200.00

T56

Sahith Theegala

5.60

46,200.00

T59

Cam Davis

4.80

44,600.00

T59

Harrison Endycott

4.80

44,600.00

T59

Keith Mitchell

4.80

44,600.00

T59

Justin Suh

4.80

44,600.00

T59

Cameron Young

4.80

44,600.00

T64

Austin Eckroat

4.00

43,000.00

T64

Webb Simpson

4.00

43,000.00

T64

Callum Tarren

4.00

43,000.00

67

Stewart Cink

3.60

42,200.00

68

Nick Hardy

3.40

41,800.00