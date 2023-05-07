Wells Fargo payout: Wyndham Clark banks nearly half previous Tour earnings

Getty Images

A player can have a lucrative career without winning on the PGA Tour. Wyndham Clark had earned over $7.4 million in 133 winless starts.

On Sunday, however, Clark picked up his maiden victory and, boy, was it a biggie. Clark made $3.6 million for capturing the Wells Fargo Championship, a designated Tour event.

Clark knows all about how well these elevated tournaments pay. His tie for 10th at this year's WM Phoenix Open (a designated event) was worth $485,000. That's more than he earned in his playoff loss at the 2020 Bermuda Championship.

That Phoenix check was his largest-ever, until today. Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Quail Hollow: