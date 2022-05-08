Wells Fargo payout: Max Homa, who once made $18,008 in one season, cashes $1.62 million
Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check on Sunday for winning the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.
It was Homa's fourth career PGA Tour victory and second at the Wells Fargo following his 2019 win at Quail Hollow. Homa has now amassed $11,694,022 in his Tour career, which is impressive considering he lost his card and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour on two different occasions, most recently after the 2016-17 season. That season, Homa made just two cuts and won just $18,008.
Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Max Homa
500
1,620,000
2
Keegan Bradley
208
681,000
2
Matt Fitzpatrick
208
681,000
2
Cameron Young
208
681,000
5
Rory McIlroy
110
369,000
6
Lanto Griffin
92
303,750
6
Stephan Jaeger
92
303,750
6
Anirban Lahiri
92
303,750
9
Stewart Cink
68
218,250
9
James Hahn
68
218,250
9
Brian Harman
68
218,250
9
Mackenzie Hughes
68
218,250
9
J.T. Poston
68
218,250
9
Adam Schenk
68
218,250
15
Jason Day
50
141,750
15
Kurt Kitayama
50
141,750
15
C.T. Pan
50
141,750
15
Chez Reavie
50
141,750
15
Nick Taylor
50
141,750
15
Jhonattan Vegas
50
141,750
21
Corey Conners
40
98,100
21
Rickie Fowler
40
98,100
21
Sergio Garcia
40
98,100
21
Chad Ramey
40
98,100
25
Ryan Armour
32
69,150
25
Luke Donald
32
69,150
25
K.H. Lee
32
69,150
25
Denny McCarthy
32
69,150
25
Austin Smotherman
32
69,150
25
Matthew Wolff
32
69,150
31
Luke List
24
55,013
31
Justin Lower
24
55,013
31
Matthew NeSmith
24
55,013
31
Turk Pettit
0
55,013
35
Russell Knox
21
47,925
35
Troy Merritt
21
47,925
37
Michael Gligic
18
41,850
37
Tyrrell Hatton
18
41,850
37
Si Woo Kim
18
41,850
37
Scott Piercy
18
41,850
41
Tony Finau
13
33,750
41
Russell Henley
13
33,750
41
Hank Lebioda
13
33,750
41
Rory Sabbatini
13
33,750
41
Dawie van der Walt
13
33,750
46
Dylan Frittelli
10
26,670
46
David Lingmerth
10
26,670
46
Chase Seiffert
10
26,670
49
Kelly Kraft
9
23,490
49
Matt Kuchar
9
23,490
51
Paul Barjon
7
21,762
51
Joel Dahmen
7
21,762
51
Peter Malnati
7
21,762
51
Ben Martin
7
21,762
51
Brendan Steele
7
21,762
56
Abraham Ancer
6
20,790
56
Callum Tarren
6
20,790
56
Camilo Villegas
6
20,790
59
Ben Kohles
5
20,340
59
Henrik Norlander
5
20,340
61
Martin Laird
5
20,070
62
Kevin Chappell
5
19,800
62
Dylan Wu
5
19,800
64
Taylor Moore
4
19,440
64
Michael Thompson
4
19,440