Wells Fargo payout: Max Homa, who once made $18,008 in one season, cashes $1.62 million

Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read
In this article:
  Max Homa
    Max Homa
    American professional golfer

Max Homa cashed a $1.62 million check on Sunday for winning the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac.

It was Homa's fourth career PGA Tour victory and second at the Wells Fargo following his 2019 win at Quail Hollow. Homa has now amassed $11,694,022 in his Tour career, which is impressive considering he lost his card and was relegated back to the Korn Ferry Tour on two different occasions, most recently after the 2016-17 season. That season, Homa made just two cuts and won just $18,008.

Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut this week:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Max Homa

500

1,620,000

2

Keegan Bradley

208

681,000

2

Matt Fitzpatrick

208

681,000

2

Cameron Young

208

681,000

5

Rory McIlroy

110

369,000

6

Lanto Griffin

92

303,750

6

Stephan Jaeger

92

303,750

6

Anirban Lahiri

92

303,750

9

Stewart Cink

68

218,250

9

James Hahn

68

218,250

9

Brian Harman

68

218,250

9

Mackenzie Hughes

68

218,250

9

J.T. Poston

68

218,250

9

Adam Schenk

68

218,250

15

Jason Day

50

141,750

15

Kurt Kitayama

50

141,750

15

C.T. Pan

50

141,750

15

Chez Reavie

50

141,750

15

Nick Taylor

50

141,750

15

Jhonattan Vegas

50

141,750

21

Corey Conners

40

98,100

21

Rickie Fowler

40

98,100

21

Sergio Garcia

40

98,100

21

Chad Ramey

40

98,100

25

Ryan Armour

32

69,150

25

Luke Donald

32

69,150

25

K.H. Lee

32

69,150

25

Denny McCarthy

32

69,150

25

Austin Smotherman

32

69,150

25

Matthew Wolff

32

69,150

31

Luke List

24

55,013

31

Justin Lower

24

55,013

31

Matthew NeSmith

24

55,013

31

Turk Pettit

0

55,013

35

Russell Knox

21

47,925

35

Troy Merritt

21

47,925

37

Michael Gligic

18

41,850

37

Tyrrell Hatton

18

41,850

37

Si Woo Kim

18

41,850

37

Scott Piercy

18

41,850

41

Tony Finau

13

33,750

41

Russell Henley

13

33,750

41

Hank Lebioda

13

33,750

41

Rory Sabbatini

13

33,750

41

Dawie van der Walt

13

33,750

46

Dylan Frittelli

10

26,670

46

David Lingmerth

10

26,670

46

Chase Seiffert

10

26,670

49

Kelly Kraft

9

23,490

49

Matt Kuchar

9

23,490

51

Paul Barjon

7

21,762

51

Joel Dahmen

7

21,762

51

Peter Malnati

7

21,762

51

Ben Martin

7

21,762

51

Brendan Steele

7

21,762

56

Abraham Ancer

6

20,790

56

Callum Tarren

6

20,790

56

Camilo Villegas

6

20,790

59

Ben Kohles

5

20,340

59

Henrik Norlander

5

20,340

61

Martin Laird

5

20,070

62

Kevin Chappell

5

19,800

62

Dylan Wu

5

19,800

64

Taylor Moore

4

19,440

64

Michael Thompson

4

19,440

