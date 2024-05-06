Wells Fargo field full of high-ranking players, as Wyndham Clark looks to defend title at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The stars of the PGA will be in the Queen City this week, as the Wells Fargo Championship will feature nearly all of the top 15 players in the World Golf Rankings.

Eight of the top 10 players, and 13 of the top 15 are slated to take on the Quail Hollow Club May 9-12. The only two not competing are World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, whose wife is nearing her due date, and John Rahm, who now plays on the LIV Golf tour.

That means fans will get to watch second-ranked Rory McIlroy, 2023 Wells champion Wyndham Clark (3), Max Homa (10) and Matt Fitzpatrick. Players ranked outside the top 15 also likely to draw big crowds include Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

There are several North Carolinians playing in their home state too. Quail Hollow resident and Raleigh native Webb Simpson will be joined by Akshay Bhatia (Wake Forest), Ben Kohles (Cary), Grayson Murray (Raleigh) and J.T. Poston (Hickory).

Taylor Pendrith will look to keep his momentum going in Charlotte. He is coming off a victory Sunday in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, shooting –23 for a one-stroke victory.

The Wells is again a Signature Event on the PGA Tour. There is a total purse of $20 million, and winner will receive 700 FedExCup points. New this year, no players will be cut, meaning fans get to see all players for all four days of action.

This is the last year of Wells Fargo sponsoring the tournament, the bank announced in December.

Last year, Clark pulled away on the back nine from Xander Schauffele for his first career Tour win. He would win the U.S. Open a month later.

