Wells Fargo closing its branch in downtown Brunswick

Aug. 10—The Wells Fargo Bank in the Kress Building on Newcastle Street has closed.

Tommy McGraw, the building's owner, said ongoing renovations had nothing to do with Wells Fargo's decision to close the branch.

"Wells Fargo is closing that branch permanently," he said. "It is a corporate decision to reduce storefronts."

The bank closed 329 branches last year and plans to close another 250 branches this year, including the Brunswick office.

Although the bank's website said the branch will close temporarily on Aug. 11, the doors were locked Monday. And signs on the door said the bank is closing, without specifying if it was relocating or closing permanently.

An automated phone message system directed calls to the St. Simons Island branch, where the service was unable to connect to a person.

The national bank chain has seen a 15 percent decline in loans to businesses and is still struggling with past problems of forcing customers to pay for unneeded auto insurance and unnecessary mortgage fees.

McGraw said the bank's closure was not unanticipated.

When he first purchased the building in 2020, McGraw said he expected Wells Fargo would remain as one of his tenants. The ongoing renovations to the 20,000-square-foot building include a face-lift to the facade before the iconic Kress sign is erected in homage to the city's history.

The second floor is being converted into eight condominiums, with a list of tenants already waiting to move in.

There is also a rooftop restaurant and bar planned, with a spectacular view of the waterfront, which should make it a destination.

As for the space occupied by Wells Fargo, McGraw said the plan now is to renovate for more retail operations. A fitness center is also planned on the ground floor.