Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It’s a tight race at the top of the leaderboard entering the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship.

Keith Mitchell, looking for his second PGA Tour win, sits in first at 9 under at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland are T-2 at 7 under. Luke List sits fourth at 6 under, followed by Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Stallings, T-5 at 5 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Wells Fargo Championship: Leaderboard | Photos

Tee times

Tee Time

Players

7:10 a.m.

D.J. Trahan

7:15 a.m.

Hank Lebioda, Tim Wilkinson

7:25 a.m.

Jimmy Walker, Kevin Tway

7:35 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Beau Hossler

7:45 a.m.

Seamus Power, Ted Potter, Jr.

7:55 a.m.

Brian Stuard, Russell Henley

8:05 a.m.

K.J. Choi, Matthew NeSmith

8:15 a.m.

Michael Gligic, Bo Van Pelt

8:25 a.m.

Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam

8:35 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Zach Johnson

8:50 a.m.

Phil Mickelson, Stewart Cink

9 a.m.

Sean O’Hair, Nick Taylor

9:10 a.m.

Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

9:20 a.m.

Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore

9:30 a.m.

Jonas Blixt, Brendan Steele

9:40 a.m.

Matt Jones, Kramer Hickok

9:50 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Brian Harman

10 a.m.

Pat Perez, Johnson Wagner

10:10 a.m.

Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston

10:20 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

10:35 a.m.

Ben Martin, J.J. Spaun

10:45 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan

10:55 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch

11:05 a.m.

Harris English, Keegan Bradley

11:15 a.m.

Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire

11:25 a.m.

Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood

11:35 a.m.

Hunter Mahan, Charl Schwartzel

11:45 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau, Lanto Griffin

11:55 a.m.

Carlos Ortiz, Scott Piercy

12:05 p.m.

Vincent Whaley, Joel Dahmen

12:20 p.m.

Xander Schauffele, Russell Knox

12:30 p.m.

Bubba Watson, Aaron Wise

12:40 p.m.

Richy Werenski, Cameron Davis

12:50 p.m.

Abraham Ancer, Matt Wallace

1 p.m.

Kyle Stanley, Patrick Reed

1:10 p.m.

Jason Dufner, Viktor Hovland

1:20 p.m.

Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings

1:30 p.m.

Gary Woodland, Luke List

1:40 p.m.

Keith Mitchell, Rory McIlroy

TV, streaming, radio information

Sunday, May 9

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

