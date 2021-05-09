Wells Fargo Championship Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s a tight race at the top of the leaderboard entering the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship.
Keith Mitchell, looking for his second PGA Tour win, sits in first at 9 under at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland are T-2 at 7 under. Luke List sits fourth at 6 under, followed by Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Stallings, T-5 at 5 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.
Wells Fargo Championship: Leaderboard | Photos
Tee times
Tee Time
Players
7:10 a.m.
D.J. Trahan
7:15 a.m.
Hank Lebioda, Tim Wilkinson
7:25 a.m.
Jimmy Walker, Kevin Tway
7:35 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Beau Hossler
7:45 a.m.
Seamus Power, Ted Potter, Jr.
7:55 a.m.
Brian Stuard, Russell Henley
8:05 a.m.
K.J. Choi, Matthew NeSmith
8:15 a.m.
Michael Gligic, Bo Van Pelt
8:25 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Andrew Putnam
8:35 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Zach Johnson
8:50 a.m.
Phil Mickelson, Stewart Cink
9 a.m.
Sean O’Hair, Nick Taylor
9:10 a.m.
Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
9:20 a.m.
Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Moore
9:30 a.m.
Jonas Blixt, Brendan Steele
9:40 a.m.
Matt Jones, Kramer Hickok
9:50 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Brian Harman
10 a.m.
Pat Perez, Johnson Wagner
10:10 a.m.
Justin Thomas, J.T. Poston
10:20 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
10:35 a.m.
Ben Martin, J.J. Spaun
10:45 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Roger Sloan
10:55 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Talor Gooch
11:05 a.m.
Harris English, Keegan Bradley
11:15 a.m.
Brandon Hagy, Patton Kizzire
11:25 a.m.
Joaquin Niemann, Tommy Fleetwood
11:35 a.m.
Hunter Mahan, Charl Schwartzel
11:45 a.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Lanto Griffin
11:55 a.m.
Carlos Ortiz, Scott Piercy
12:05 p.m.
Vincent Whaley, Joel Dahmen
12:20 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Russell Knox
12:30 p.m.
Bubba Watson, Aaron Wise
12:40 p.m.
Richy Werenski, Cameron Davis
12:50 p.m.
Abraham Ancer, Matt Wallace
1 p.m.
Kyle Stanley, Patrick Reed
1:10 p.m.
Jason Dufner, Viktor Hovland
1:20 p.m.
Satoshi Kodaira, Scott Stallings
1:30 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Luke List
1:40 p.m.
Keith Mitchell, Rory McIlroy
TV, streaming, radio information
Sunday, May 9
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3 p.m.
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.