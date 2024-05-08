Wells Fargo Championship round 1 tee times pushed back due to weather

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Wells Fargo Championship has been delayed due to inclement weather, event officials announced on Wednesday.

Thursday’s tee times at Quail Hollow in Charlotte will now start at 11 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. Updated gate times will also be sent out by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the PGA Tour’s website, tee times for round two also got pushed back to 11 a.m., but that could change depending on course conditions and if how Thursday’s round fairs.

Inclement weather is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday. A line of strong to severe storms will cross the Tennessee border and impact the Carolinas from 1 a.m. through 5 a.m. on Thursday.

We’ll dry out Thursday morning as sunshine returns and afternoon highs slide back down into the mid-80s. We’ll still hold on to a chance for a stray shower or storm throughout the day before we dry out heading into the weekend.

