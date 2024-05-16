Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow likely hit revenue record

The Wells Fargo Championship looks like it went out with a bang. Revenue will likely reach $27 million for the tournament that wrapped up last weekend, the CEO of event operator Pro Links Sports told CBJ today.

Tournament organizers said in recent weeks that they thought there was a chance they could break the revenue record of $24.1 million set in 2023.

“The weekend was phenomenal,” Hollis Cavner, founder and CEO of Florida-based Pro Links Sports, told CBJ. “I wanted to hit $27 million so bad, I couldn’t stand it. I’ll be surprised if we don’t get it.”

