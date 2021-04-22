How the Wells Fargo Championship field at Quail Hollow is shaping up so far

Some of the world’s top golfers plan to be in Charlotte next month for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Tournament officials announced Thursday that three additional top-15 players intended to compete in the event, which is scheduled for May 3 to May 9. As of Thursday, nine players ranked in the top 15 plan to participate.

Those players are No. 2 Justin Thomas, No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 7 Patrick Reed, Raleigh native and No. 9 Webb Simpson, No. 10 Patrick Cantlay, No. 12 Tony Finau and No. 13 Roy McIlroy.

Max Homa, who won the event in 2019, will also participate.

The event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the field at this point and are grateful to the players for supporting this event this year, in particular, and through the years,” Gary Sobba, the Wells Fargo Championship tournament director, said in a press release. “The hospitality of Quail Hollow Club, the spirit of the volunteers and the community is tremendous, and the players recognize this.”

Players have until April 30 at 5 p.m. to commit to the event.

Other well-known golfers participating in the event include Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Charlotte native Davis Love III, Francisco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Gary Woodland.