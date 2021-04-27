Wells Fargo Championship adds 3 more big names to its list of participants

The Wells Fargo Championship, which begins in Charlotte next week, just got another upgrade.

Top golfers Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day will all be participating in the tournament, tournament officials announced Tuesday morning. They join a number of the world’s top golfers who previously announced their intentions to participate, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Reed and Webb Simpson.

Mickelson, who has won five major championships and is one of golf’s most popular names, is making his 17th appearance in the tournament. In those 16 matches, he has eight top-five finishes and 10 top 10 finishes.

The tournament at Quail Hollow begins May 6. Players have until 5 p.m. April 30 to commit to the event.

Other well-known golfers participating in the event include Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Jason Dufner, Charlotte native Davis Love III, Francisco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Gary Woodland.