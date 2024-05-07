Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

Advertisement
Cameron Jourdan
·2 min read

It’s time for the latest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, the Wells Fargo Championship

The event at Quail Hollow Club is set to get underway Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, and he’ll look for his second win of the year. Being a signature event, all of the Tour’s biggest names are in the field outside of Scottie Scheffler, who’s awaiting the birth of his first child.

The purse at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

Wells Fargo: Odds, picks to win

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Time

Players

11 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland

11:11 a.m.

Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy

11:22 a.m.

Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk

11:33 a.m.

Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole

11:44 a.m.

Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers

11:55 a.m.

Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

12:06 p.m.

Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren

12:17 p.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English

12:28 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland

12:39 p.m.

Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa

12:50 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson

1:01 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway

10th tee

Tee time

Players

11 a.m.

Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas

11:11 a.m.

Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay

11:22 a.m.

Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

11:33 a.m.

Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

11:44 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young

11:55 a.m.

Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

12:06 p.m.

Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles

12:17 p.m.

Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis

12:28 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood

12:39 p.m.

Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin

12:50 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, May 9

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m

Friday, May 10

Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m

Saturday, May 11

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

