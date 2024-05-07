Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
It’s time for the latest signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, the Wells Fargo Championship
The event at Quail Hollow Club is set to get underway Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, and he’ll look for his second win of the year. Being a signature event, all of the Tour’s biggest names are in the field outside of Scottie Scheffler, who’s awaiting the birth of his first child.
The purse at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.
Thursday tee times
1st tee
Time
Players
11 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Matthieu Pavon, Gary Woodland
11:11 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Denny McCarthy
11:22 a.m.
Tom Hoge, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk
11:33 a.m.
Sepp Straka, Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole
11:44 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers
11:55 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An
12:06 p.m.
Jake Knapp, Will Zalatoris, Alex Noren
12:17 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Sam Burns, Harris English
12:28 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Sahith Theegala, Viktor Hovland
12:39 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa
12:50 p.m.
Matt Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners, Adam Svensson
1:01 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap, Kevin Tway
10th tee
Tee time
Players
11 a.m.
Taylor Pendrith, Akshay Bhatia, Justin Thomas
11:11 a.m.
Brian Harman, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
11:22 a.m.
Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele
11:33 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth
11:44 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, Kurt Kitayama, Cameron Young
11:55 a.m.
Grayson Murray, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson
12:06 p.m.
Austin Eckroat, Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
12:17 p.m.
Lucas Glover, J.T. Poston, Cam Davis
12:28 p.m.
Chris Kirk, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood
12:39 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, Adam Hadwin
12:50 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Matt Kuchar, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Thursday, May 9
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m
Friday, May 10
Golf Channel/Peacock: 2-6 p.m
Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m
Saturday, May 11
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m
Sunday, May 12
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m