Wells Fargo Championship 2024: Full field headlined by Rory McIlroy, defending champion Wyndham Clark

The full field was released Sunday night for the upcoming Wells Fargo Championship, the PGA Tour's sixth signature event of the season.

The $20 million tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Golf Club, May 9-12, in Charlotte, North Carolina. All of the eligible players are competing with the exception of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler who, with wife Meredith, has been expecting the couple's first child.

Highlighting the world-class field is Rory McIlroy. The world No. 2 has won this tournament three times (2010, '15 and '21). Wyndham Clark is the defending champion. Like McIlroy, Clark collected his first Tour title at Quail Hollow and went on to become a major champion, also winning the '23 U.S. Open at LA Country Club.

Webb Simpson, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland and Matt Kuchar received sponsor invitations to compete among the 70-man field. Click here to see who made it via the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5. Here's a look a the full list: