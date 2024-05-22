Wells Fargo Center featured in top-10 ranking of venues by Front Office Sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After completing a $400 million, multi-year transformation project, the Wells Fargo Center was recognized as a top-10 venue in 2024 by Front Office Sports.

The arena recently completed the final phase of its renovations with exterior upgrades and advancements, including LED digital boards and new entry pavilions. Prior to the 2023-24 seasons for the Flyers and Sixers, the Wells Fargo Center's event level was redone, featuring modern locker rooms.

"As we completely transformed this iconic venue, we always had one goal: to elevate and enhance the fan experience," Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in a statement. "We share this recognition with everyone who made the transformation possible including the building trades, carpenters, our employees and our fans. The completion of the renovation project is only the beginning of our reimagining of the sports complex, and we look forward to game-changing redevelopment in partnership with the Phillies."

Front Office Sports created its list in collaboration with Sports Innovation Lab. Here's a look at the criteria and venues that made the ranking, which was released Wednesday.

The Wells Fargo Center revamped its club, mezzanine, main concourse and suite levels, along with adding two sports betting lounges and new food and beverage options.

The arena also had a state-of-the-art scoreboard and LED video/lighting system put in and went through an $11 million renovation of the HVAC system, which has all the air in the seating bowl of the arena replaced every 30 minutes.

"For over three decades, we've booked the biggest and best touring acts and events in both sports and entertainment, continually raising the bar as a must-play venue," Phil Laws, the president of the Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement. "As we come out of our transformation, we're more committed than ever to keep evolving, embracing new ideas, and advancing every guests' experience for years to come. This recognition really encapsulates all the hard work from our team each and every day to make Wells Fargo Center one of the best venues in the industry."

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube