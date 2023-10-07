Weller tosses shutout in Tiger victory

Oct. 7—EDMOND — Davin Weller delivered for the Tupelo Tigers.

Weller dominated from the mound and had three RBIs to help the third-ranked Tigers shut out No. 4 Stuart 10-0 Thursday night at the Class B State Tournament hosted by Edmond Santa Fe High School.

Coach Clay Weller's troops advanced to a Friday semifinal showdown against No. 2 Calumet at 22-10, while the Hornets saw their season end at 20-7. The Tigers — who have qualified for the fall baseball state tournament four times in the past five years —are searching for their first fall state championship since 2007.

Tupelo 10, Stuart 0

Weller, who has committed to Northeastern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, struck out 10, walked three and allowed just two Stuart hits in the five-inning gem. Stuart's hits came from Nolan Stewart (a one-out single in the top of the second) and DreVon Colbert (a one-out single in the top of the fifth).

Weller finished 1-of-2 with a walk to go with his three RBIs.

Junior leadoff hitter Brody McCollum finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to pace an eight-hit THS offense. Colton Bourland also had two hits and scored a run for the Tigers. He also stole two bases.

Taecyn Meek finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored and Luke Foreman went 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored. Nate Medcalf had the other Tupelo hit and Peyton Bills walked and scored twice for the winners.

Stewart absorbed the pitching loss for Stuart. He struck out four and walked three in three innings.