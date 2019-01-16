Well, it sure looks like the Bryce Harper-to-the-Cubs ship has sailed once and for all originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It sure seems like we can pronounce the Cubs' courtship of Bryce Harper DOA.

Though there was never much doubt left after manager Joe Maddon bluntly said it wasn't going to happen, news of the Cubs' disinterest in Harper continues to trickle in:

Great stuff with Jim Bowden on @espn1000. "The Cubs never engaged on Bryce Harper at all. They might make a whisper or two but they will not be making a big move." — David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 16, 2019

Take every single tweet ever with a grain of salt -- because that's all any of them are worth -- but this seems mighty cut and dry. Granted, this is the same Jim Bowden that spent a not insignificant amount of time trying to convince White Sox fans that their team was the FRONTRUNNER for Bryce Harper, but Bowden is admittedly more well-connected than other baseball tweeters.

Maybe it's just posturing, and if the reports of Manny Machado's $175 million contract are to be believed, it's almost definitely posturing. The more important thing to take away from this, however, is that Hot Stove season is insufferable and would everyone please just sign players so we don't have to Sherlock Homes 16 tweets a day.