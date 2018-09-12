Well that stinks: Jon Gruden says there's a skunk in Raiders' locker room

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said there’s a skunk in the team facility. (AP)

Every Wednesday during the NFL regular season, media gather around a phone in their workroom at the facility of the team they cover for a conference call with the opposing coach and an opposing player for the coming game.

Like most times when NFL coaches are speaking with reporters, there’s not usually a whole lot revealed on those calls.

But Jon Gruden is back in the coaching ranks.

‘Short week, no sleep and a wild skunk’

Speaking with Denver reporters in advance of the Oakland Raiders’ Week 2 matchup with the Broncos, Gruden outlined the problems his team is having this week.

“Short week, no sleep and a wild skunk running around in our locker room,” Gruden said. “It’s been a tough week.

“It’s a smell I can’t get out of my face.”

Did you see the skunk?, Gruden was asked.

“You don’t have to see a skunk, you know?,” he replied.

Apparently, the skunk hasn’t been caught yet.

The Raiders lost their season opener at home to the Rams on Monday night, 33-13.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dez apparently caught using burner account

• Mexico’s offensive chant just won’t go away

• MLB Power Rankings: Astros have eyes on Red Sox

• Boxing legend considering White House run

