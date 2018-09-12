Well that stinks: Jon Gruden says there's a skunk in Raiders' locker room
Every Wednesday during the NFL regular season, media gather around a phone in their workroom at the facility of the team they cover for a conference call with the opposing coach and an opposing player for the coming game.
Like most times when NFL coaches are speaking with reporters, there’s not usually a whole lot revealed on those calls.
But Jon Gruden is back in the coaching ranks.
‘Short week, no sleep and a wild skunk’
Speaking with Denver reporters in advance of the Oakland Raiders’ Week 2 matchup with the Broncos, Gruden outlined the problems his team is having this week.
“Short week, no sleep and a wild skunk running around in our locker room,” Gruden said. “It’s been a tough week.
“It’s a smell I can’t get out of my face.”
Did you see the skunk?, Gruden was asked.
“You don’t have to see a skunk, you know?,” he replied.
Apparently, the skunk hasn’t been caught yet.
The Raiders lost their season opener at home to the Rams on Monday night, 33-13.
