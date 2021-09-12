'We'll pray for the best': K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson's status uncertain following injury versus Southern Illinois

Sep. 12—The injury bug bit Skylar Thompson yet again.

In the first quarter of Saturday's game versus Southern Illinois, Thompson, Kansas State's "super senior" quarterback, suffered a non-contact injury on a run by Deuce Vaughn. Thompson planted his foot wrong and then crumpled to the ground. Head coach Chris Klieman ran out to check on Thompson; Klieman was visibly upset, as Thompson's pain was evident — the sixth-year signal-caller held his hands to his face (grabbing the front of his helmet) as the team's medical staff tried to assess the extent of the injury.

A pair of team trainers helped Thompson off the field and into the injury tent. Thompson then walked into the locker room under his own power.

Thompson did not reenter the game.

In his postgame presser — following a hard-fought, 31-23 victory at Bill Snyder Family Stadium — Klieman said he did not have an update on Thompson's status.

"I visited with him at the time. I was pretty emotional," Klieman said. "That's a pretty special kid to me. Saw it happen last year in the second (home) game and kind of had déjà vu going through my mind. I'm sick for the kid. Devastated. We'll pray for the best and see what happens."

At the time of his exit, Thompson was 3-of-4 passing for 96 yards and an interception.