'We'll have our Man City tops on tomorrow' - what McGinn said

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa captain John McGinn, speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a brilliant effort towards the end. We got a bit of luck. It's been a tough few weeks with lads coming back and playing through the pain barrier. This place got us going.

"Big Jhon [Duran] is a bit nuts at times. He's a nightmare to play against.

"There's some of us who have never been close to the Champions League in our life. The manager has a no-excuse mentality. People have written us off and we've floated under the radar.

"We'll have our Man City tops on tomorrow."