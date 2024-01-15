How well is Jrue Holiday fitting into the Boston Celtics this season?

How well is Jrue Holiday fitting into the Boston Celtics this season? The former Milwaukee Bucks floor general have not exactly been the most seamless of fits on the offensive end of the court, but does that matter on a ball club with so many others star players capable of mourning in points when their name is called?

On the other end of the court, Holiday’s defense has been nothing short of masterful, with the UCLA alum taking on a similar role as former Boston big man Robert Williams III as a roaming disruptor creating some serious havoc among opposing offenses for Boston this season.

Will the Celtics need to refine his game for the team’s postseason rotation? What else could improve his fit as a two way player for Boston? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast linked up with The Athletic’s Jared Weiss to talk all these points on a recent episode.

