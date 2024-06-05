'Well done for staying true to the Tractor Boys'

[Getty Images]

Promoted Ipswich fans are currently celebrating for a second time, after manager Kieran McKenna signed a new four-year contract.

Just a week ago, it looked absolutely certain that he would be tempted by the advances of Chelsea, Manchester United or Brighton - or whatever wealthy club was knocking at his door.

Well done to that man for staying true to the Tractor Boys, but for also being sensible knowing the wild uncertainty at these bigger clubs.

Manchester United gave David Moyes less than 10 months and Chelsea gave Graham Potter just over seven months. In fact, Chelsea have gone through a whole gang of gaffers in the past couple of years, but clearly this is part of their cunning plan.

Kieran obviously didn't fancy that sort of plan.

I just hope that if things do go pear-shaped at the start of the new campaign, he isn't summarily dismissed and that big chance he had to progress gone.

He was flavour of the month this summer, but it is amazing how quickly tastes can change with the seasons in football.

Pat Nevin was writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter