How well does 247Sports expect Auburn to perform this season?

The Auburn Tigers missed out on a bowl appearance last season, so an increase in last season’s win total will be a welcomed sight.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently submitted his predictions for each SEC program ahead of the 2023 season and expects Auburn to do just enough to earn a bowl bid. Crawford predicts a 6-6 finish for Auburn and a 9th overall finish in the conference.

A .500 record will not be enough to earn a spot at the SEC Championship Game in December, but Crawford says that fellow SEC squads should not take Auburn lightly.

Auburn might be a chaos-causer in the SEC race, but it will not mean the Tigers are a factor in the top-tier of the league standings. Hugh Freeze transformed this roster ahead of his first year enough to where bowl eligibility should be the floor. A .500 finish is obviously not what Freeze wants, but it’s a step. There’s a four-game stretch during the first half of the campaign that will be season-defining and they all come against preseason top-25 teams.

Here’s a look at how 247Sports expects Auburn’s season to play out:

Wins Losses UMass Texas A&M California Georgia Samford LSU Ole Miss Vanderbilt Mississippi State Arkansas New Mexico State Alabama

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire